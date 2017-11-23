Police search for Margaree Forks man

INVERNESS: Inverness County District RCMP is seeking public assistance to locate 54-year-old David Gordon Doucet of Margaree Forks.

Doucet was last seen on the evening of November 20 at a Margaree Forks home.

He is described as six-foot-two, with brown hair that is greying on both sides. He is slender and weighs approximately 165 pounds. He has brown eyes and a mole under his right eye.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Doucet is asked to call Inverness County District RCMP at 902-258-2213. Those who wish to remain anonymous can also contact Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), text TIP202 plus a message to ‘CRIMES’ (274637), or submit tips by Secure Web Tips at: www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.