Policy change allows St. Martha’s to offer medically assisted dying services

ANTIGONISH: The Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) recently changed a policy that now gives eligible patients of St. Martha’s Regional Hospital access to Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) services.

In an e-mailed statement, the health authority’s vice-president of health services says although NSHA has been providing MAiD services throughout the province since 2016 in accordance with legislation, the initial provincial policy became effective August 7.

“We have included a process with respect to St. Martha’s to ensure reliable access for those in that community who wish to receive it, whether at home or at the Antigonish Health and Wellness Centre connected to the hospital,” Tim Guest told The Reporter. “This change meets the spirit of the mission assurance agreement, while also meeting the legislated obligation to ensure that MAiD is available in the Antigonish area for those who request and meet the criteria to access that service.”

Assessments and the provision of assisted dying will be made available in a section of the hospital complex at the Antigonish Health and Wellness Centre.

The hospital was previously exempt, as a result of a mission assurance agreement which was developed in 1996 as ownership was transferred from the Sisters of St. Martha. The agreement was made to ensure that the philosophy, mission and values of St Martha’s Regional Hospital would remain the same and the hospital would keep its faith-based identity. That mission assurance agreement expressly forbids assisting suicide, as well as abortion.

“The agreement acknowledges the significant relationship and collaboration that exists between the Sisters, St. Martha’s Regional Hospital and the local community served by the hospital. The relationship and agreement between the Sisters of St. Martha and NSHA is based on mutual respect and understanding,” Guest said. “We are confident that our relationship will continue in that fashion. NSHA has no intention to end its agreement with the Sisters of St. Martha and the long-standing relationship that exists within the community.”

Since legalization of assisted dying, which was passed in 2016, a total of 526 MAiD patients were referred to the service, with only 250 being fully carried out. People who did not complete the procedure either withdrew their request, lost capacity or died before receiving MAiD.

On the health authority’s Web site, it indicates a person is eligible for MAiD services if; the person is capable of making decisions about their health; has a grievous and irremediable medical condition; has a serious and incurable illness, disease or disability; is in an advanced state of irreversible decline in capability; if the state of decline causes the person to endure physical or psychological suffering that is intolerable to the person; and if the person’s death has become reasonably foreseeable, taking into account all of the medical circumstances.

Despite switching their policy on the once forbidden MAiD services, Guest indicated the NSHA has no future plans on lifting the restriction on abortion at St. Martha’s.