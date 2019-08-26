Pomquet takes AGR championship

POMQUET: The Pomquet Acadians are the 2019 AGR champions after beating the Heatherton Warries 10-7 last Saturday.

Donnelly Archibald took the win on the mound, with six strikeouts, while Paul Purcell, who recorded five strikeouts, took the loss on the bump for Heatherton.

Archibald continued his hot play-off run at the plate for Pomquet, collecting a homerun and two RBI. Mark Dort also socked a homerun for the Acadians, Brian Gilfoy went 3-4 with a double and two RBI, Bryden Boudreau went 3-3 with 2 RBI, and Jeff Chabossol had 2 RBI.

Ricky Bowie was the top hitter for Heatherton going 3-4 with a homerun and 2 RBI.

Pomquet earned their place in the final with a nail-biting 3-2 win over the Carmie MacInnis Insurance St. Joseph’s Chiefs.

Once again, Archibald got the win on the hill, while Jarron Kennedy was tagged with the loss for the Chiefs.

Archibald continued his hot streak with the stick for Pomquet, with two doubles and two 2 RBI, while Blair Van Orischot had a solo homerun, a double and an RBI.

For St. Joseph’s, Craig MacDonald had a two-run homerun and two RBI.

Heatherton earned a berth in the championship game after blowing out the St. Andrew’s Flyers 14-0.

The winning pitcher for Heatherton was Adam Anderson, while Lawrence MacPherson was the losing pitcher.

Pomquet kicked-off the play-offs on August 21 with a 4-0 shut-out of St. Andrews.

Archibald, once again, was the winning pitcher, with 12 Ks, while MacPherson recorded the loss.

For the Acadians, Boudreau swatted a two-run homerun, while Gilfoy and Archibald knocked doubles.

The top hitters for the Flyers were Steve MacIsaac and James Briand with singles.

In the next game, Heatherton downed St. Joseph’s 8-6.

Adam Anderson had seven Ks for the win, while Kennedy had six strikeouts as the losing pitcher.

Heatherton’s top hitters were Alex Chisholm with a double and a triple, and Dan Pettipas with two doubles.

St. Joseph’s top hitters were Kennedy with a single, a double and a triple. Arnold Murphy also hit a single and a double.

Then on August 23, in a preview of the championship final, Heatherton doubled Pomquet 8-4.

This time, Purcell was the winning pitcher with seven strikeouts, while Richie Connors took the loss.

Anderson had a two-run homerun and two RBI for Heatherton, while Jackie MacDonald socked a two- run homerun and 2 RBI, Bowie jacked a solo homerun and had two RBI, Chisholm smacked a solo homerun, and Pettipas had a single, a double and an RBI.

The top hitters for Pomquet were Archibald with a solo homerun and a single and Van Orischot collected two singles and two RBI.

The Acadians turned things around in their next game against the Chiefs, with an 11-9 win.

This time, Connors had four strikeouts for the win, while Craig MacDonald, with three strikeouts, was the losing pitcher.

For Pomquet, Van Oirschot ripped a single and two doubles, along with 3 RBI, Gilfoy knocked two singles and had three RBI, and Chabossol batted in two runners.

Kennedy had two RBI and Mitch Bowman went 2-4 with two RBI for St. Joseph’s.

The Chiefs took their next game 10-6 over St. Andrew’s Flyers.

The winning pitcher was Kennedy with seven Ks, and MacPherson was the losing pitcher with five strikeouts.

Top hitters for the Chiefs were Logan DeYoung with two singles and a double, Bowman with two singles and an RBI, and MacDonald collected two singles.

Andrew MacIsaac with a home-run, a single and 3 RBI was the top hitter for the Flyers, along with Steve MacIsaac, who went 2 for 3 with an RBI and Eric Procter with two singles.

St. Andrew’s did not fare much better in their next game losing 13-3 to Heatherton.

Nathanael MacDonald was the winning pitcher with seven strikeouts, while Proctor recorded two strikeouts as the losing pitcher.

The top hitters for Heatherton were Chisholm: with two singles and three RBI, Jackie MacDonald a single, a double and two RBI, and Trent DeYoung with two singles and an RBI.

For St. Andrew’s, Kurt MacLaughlin had a single and two RBI and Andrew MacIsaac knocked a single and an RBI.

The AGR also handed out its 2019 award winners last Saturday.

Heatherton’s Paul Purcell was awarded the Gerald Chisholm Memorial award as top pitcher after racking up a 6-1 record with 52 strikeouts during the regular season.

The Harold MacPherson Memorial award for rookie of the year, went to Dan Pettipas of Heatherton.

Dustin Landry of St. Andrew’s was awarded the Ernie Jack Chisholm Memorial trophy as coach of the year.

The Jerry Broussard Memorial award for the league’s top hitter went to Rickie Bowie of the Heatherton Warriors who had 17 RBI, 12 singles, seven doubles, one triple, and one homerun this season.

Brian Gilfoy of the Pomquet Acadians took the Hughie Smith Memorial award for sportsmanship and athletic ability.

Donnelly Archibald of the Pomquet Acadians earned the Joe Andy MacDonald Memorial Award as the play-off MVP.

The Darryl MacPherson Memorial Trophy for sportsmanship and athletic ability in the play-offs went to Alex Chisholm of the Heatherton Warriors.