Port Hastings Church to host Annual Causeway Quilt Show

PORT HAWKESBURY: The 14th annual Celebrating Quilting at the Causeway Quilt Show and Sale is being held at St. David’s United Church in Port Hastings from August 9 to 14.

The quilt show, first held in 2005 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the opening of the Canso Causeway, has become the largest quilt show and sale on Cape Breton Island. The show, featuring quality quilts and crafts made by members of the Ocean Waves Quilt Society, is sponsored by the Ocean Waves group and hosted by the Port Hawkesbury Tea Thyme Quilters at the historic church.

Traditional and modern quilts in all sizes will be available for sale and/or display while the adjoining church hall will feature a variety of smaller handcrafted items. The exhibit will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Donations can be made at the door and a percentage of each sale will be put towards the upkeep of the historic St. David’s Church.

Port Hawkesbury quilter, Barb MacIntyre, a juried member of the Cape Breton Centre for Craft and Design and a driving force behind the quilt show since its inception, anticipates another successful show.

“Our quilt show is quite unique in that it features quilts and smaller hand-crafted items made by quilters and crafters from across Cape Breton and the Strait area.”

The show welcomes new visitors every year plus many repeat visitors who plan their trips to Cape Breton to coincide with the quilt show.

“Every year, we have a traditional quilt frame set up in the hall and invite visitors, whether they are quilters or not, to do some hand quilting,” MacIntyre said. “There are some interesting stories and friendships made each year sitting around that quilt.”

For further information about the Celebrating Quilting at the Causeway Quilt Show and Sale, contact Barb MacIntyre at (902) 625-1546 or visit the Facebook page, “Celebrating Quilting at the Causeway Quilt Show and Sale.”