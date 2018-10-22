Community Port Hastings Historical Society’s 40th anniversary By Port Hawkesbury Reporter - October 22, 2018 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp The Port Hastings Museum was filled with volunteers and invited guests for the Port Hastings Historical Society’s 40th Anniversary Celebration on October 19. Photos by Mary HankeySeveral former Presidents of the Port Hastings Historical Society attended their 40th Anniversary Celebration, including Dernie Gillis, Yvonne Fox, the first President Kennena MacFadyen, current President Karen Mudge, and Bob MacEachern. Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster helped to celebrate and congratulate the Port Hastings Historical Society on their 40th anniversary. The celebration was held at the Port Hastings Museum on October 19. Inverness Municipal Councillor John Dowling presented Port Hastings Historical Society President Karen Mudge with a certificate of appreciation. The certificate acknowledged the society’s work preserving the culture and heritage of Strait area communities. Volunteer, Dernie Gillis asked those present to raise their glasses in a toast to the achievements of the Port Hastings Historical Society. Russell MacNeil and Marcellin Chiasson, who is treasurer for the Port Hastings Historical Society, were on hand to entertain the volunteers and guests at the society’s 40th anniversary celebration.