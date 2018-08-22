Home Community Port Hawkesbury Ceilidh Market Community Port Hawkesbury Ceilidh Market By Grant McDaniel - August 22, 2018 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Photos by Grant McDaniel -- There wasn’t a whole lot of elbowroom at the Civic Centre during the Port Hawkesbury Ceilidh Market. Sunkissed Creations by Tracy Gerroir had a number of products for sale. Anyone wishing to wet their whistle would be well-advised to grab a cup of Fire and Stone Coffee. Horton Cove Farm was offering goods last Thursday at the Ceilidh Market. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Community Discovery Centre comes to Port Hawkesbury Community Bluenose II visits historic Arichat harbour Community 56th annual L’Ardoise Acadian Festival Community The Reporter earns national kudos Community Louisdale Lions Club celebrates 49 years of community service Community Canso Lions 50th Anniversary Charter Night - Advertisement -