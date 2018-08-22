Photos by Grant McDaniel -- There wasn’t a whole lot of elbowroom at the Civic Centre during the Port Hawkesbury Ceilidh Market.
Sunkissed Creations by Tracy Gerroir had a number of products for sale.
Anyone wishing to wet their whistle would be well-advised to grab a cup of Fire and Stone Coffee.
Horton Cove Farm was offering goods last Thursday at the Ceilidh Market.

