Port Hawkesbury finalizing budget

PORT HAWKESBURY: Town officials in Port Hawkesbury hope to approve their 2019-20 budget by the end of the month.

Originally, they had hoped to pass their budget during June’s regular council meeting, on June 11.

Following the meeting, Port Hawkesbury Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton said council didn’t want to rush in presenting their budget and wanted each councillor to have an opportunity to have their fair say.

“We didn’t present our budget because we are still continuing dialogue. There is another meeting we’re planning on having, possibly another two,” she said. “In all likeliness the budget isn’t anticipated to be approved until after our committee-of-the-whole meeting.”

Council should be in a position, Chisholm-Beaton said to address their fiscal plan on June 25.

“I’m hoping that we’re able to bring our budget decision forward in a special public meeting,” she said. “That will be immediately following our committee-of-the-whole meeting that will be occurring later this month.”

One of Chisholm-Beaton’s objectives as mayor is to maintain current residential and commercial tax rates.