Home Community Port Hawkesbury legion hosts Installation of Officers Community Port Hawkesbury legion hosts Installation of Officers By Grant McDaniel - January 11, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Jackie Hopkins offers some comments at the Legion last Friday. Hopkins was overseeing the annual Installation of Officers and, before, him are Service Officer Sylvester MacInnis (left) and Wayne Reynolds. Branch 43 President Gary Burns is seen here offering his congratulations to John MacQuarrie, who accepted Legionnaire of the Year honours on behalf of his late uncle, Dan MacQuarrie. Burns spoke of his late friend at last Friday evening’s Installation of Officers, and he made it clear MacQuarrie was both a great Legion member and a great man. The annual Installation of Officers at Royal Canadian Legion Branch 43 took place last Friday night. Named to the executive for 2017 were (front, from the left): Marguerite Howlett, treasurer (first year of a two-year term); Beverley Arsenault, treasurer (second year of a two-year term); Gary Burns, president; and Sylvester MacInnis, service officer. In the back are (from the left): Wayne Urquhart, chaplain; Ron Beaton, second vice-president; Junior Langley, first vice-president; and Wayne Reynolds, sergeant-at-arms. Members of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 43 pose for a quick snap as Joan MacIntyre and Wayne Reynolds focus their lenses. Jackie Hopkins, Zone 3 Commander, oversaw the Branch 43 Installation of Officers last Friday night. Before the end of the ceremony, he was presented a token of appreciation from RCL President Gary Burns. Marguerite Howlett will be the Treasurer (first year of a two-year term) at the RCL Branch 43, and last Friday night she was accepted a Legion pin for taking on the role. She’s seen here with Service Officer Sylvester MacInnis. Accepting a Branch 43 medal on behalf of John MacLeod Langley was his wife, Anna Marie Langley. Service Officer Sylvester MacInnis made the presentation. Beverley Arsenault will be wearing the hat of Treasurer for Branch 43. She accepted the position, and a pin detailing her role, last Friday night. She’s seen here with Service Officer Sylvester MacInnis. Wayne Reynolds (left) is presented with a pin deeming him the new sergeant-at-arms for Branch 43. Making the presentation is Service Officer Sylvester MacInnis. Wayne Urquhart, RCL Branch 43 Chaplain, was presented a pin designating his position at last Friday’s Installation of Officers. Doing the presenting was Sylvester MacInnis, Service Officer for the Port Hawkesbury branch. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Community Credit Union donates in memory of long-time supporter Community StFX welcomes new students from across the globe Community New Year’s Baby at St. Martha’s Community Richmond County helps out food banks Community Canadian Tire helps out Leeside Transition House Community Legion donates to Strait-Richmond Hospital - Advertisement - Port Hawkesbury, CA light rain enter location 2 ° C 2 ° 2 ° 91% 7.7kmh 90% Thu 4 ° Fri 7 ° Sat -8 ° Sun -5 ° Mon -4 °