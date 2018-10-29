Community Port Hawkesbury Volunteer Fire Department marks 75th anniversary By Port Hawkesbury Reporter - October 29, 2018 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Harrison MacLean took the wheel of this fire truck at the open house for the Port Hawkesbury Volunteer Fire Department on October 27 as part of its 75th anniversary celebration at the Civic Centre. Photos by Mary HankeyPort Hawkesbury Mayor Brenda Chisholm Beaton expressed gratitude on behalf of the residents of the town, for the service the fire department has provided over the last 75 years. Rodger Cuzner, MP for Cape Breton–Canso, offered his congratulations to the Port Hawkesbury Volunteer Fire Department for their dedication to the town over the past 75 years. Curtis Doucet has been Fire Chief of the Port Hawkesbury Volunteer Fire Department since 2014. Alana Paon, MLA for Cape Breton–Richmond, helped present Paul Kehoe with his 25-year service award. Joe MacDonnell (middle) received his 20-year service award from Fire Chief Curtis Doucet (left) and Rodger Cuzner, MP. Fire Chief Curtis Doucet (left), along with MP Rodger Cuzner (right), presented Alexander (Sandy) MacDonald with his 30-year service award. Mark MacIver (left) received his 35-year service award from Cape Breton-Canso MP Rodger Cuzner. Fire Chief Curtis Doucet (left), along MP_ Rodger Cuzner (right), presented Dale Sellers, who was Fire Chief from 1999 to 2014, with his 40-year service award. George Meisner (middle), who was Fire Chief from 1997 to 1998, received his 50-year service award from Fire Chief Curtis Doucet (left) and MP Rodger Cuzner. Cape Breton-Canso MP Rodger Cuzner (right), presented Officer John Reynolds, Sr. with his 50-year service award. The prestigious Firefighter of the Year award for the Port Hawkesbury Volunteer Fire Department went to Juleen MacEachen-Pottie. The award is voted on by fellow members and was presented to her by Fire Chief Curtis Doucet. Honours were handed out to several members of the Port Hawkesbury Volunteer Fire Department, including service awards and Firefighter of the Year. Over the past 75 years, the Port Hawkesbury Volunteer Fire Department has grown from a small group of citizens, to a first-class and well-equipped first response agency with 40 members. A dinner and dance, along with the handing out of awards, was all part of their anniversary celebration on October 27 at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre. Contributed photoPort Hawkesbury Fire Chief Curtis Doucet cuts the 75th anniversary cake during the volunteer fire department’s open house. He was joined by (from the left): Captain of Rescue Tara Sellers; Captain of the Hose and Ladder Adam King; Deputy Chief Ronnie Organ; Constable Ben Savage; Constable Jenny Klip; Constable Stacy MacRae; and Captain of the Engine John Reynolds, Sr.