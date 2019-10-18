Port Hawkesbury woman charged following drug search

PORT HAWKESURY: The RCMP has laid charges after the search of a home and subsequent seizure of hydromorphone and dextroamphetamine.

On July 18, members of the Inverness/Richmond Street Crime Enforcement Unit (SCEU) searched a home in Port Hawkesbury. As a result, a 53-year-old woman was arrested for trafficking hydromorphone and dextroamphetamine. In addition, police seized cash and drug paraphernalia.

Charges of possession of oxycodone for the purpose of trafficking and possession of dextroamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking have been laid against Frances Power of Port Hawkesbury. She is scheduled to appear in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on December 16.