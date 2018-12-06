Lionel Pottie – Richmond Villa / River Bourgeois

It is with great sadness that the family of R. Lionel Pottie announces his passing on Thursday, November 29, 2018 at age 79, which occurred at the Richmond Villa in St. Peters, NS.

Born in River Bourgeois to the late Cornelius and Irene (Beaver) Pottie, Lionel was the youngest member of the family and was a kind and generous man and will be remembered for the excellent care he gave to his brother Francis

Left to mourn is his brother, Francis as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his brothers; William, Fabien and Wilfred and his sister Rita.

Cremation has taken place. Resting at the River Bourgeois Funeral Parlor visitation took place Monday. Funeral Mass was offered Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. from St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, burial will follow in the Parish Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Richmond Villa.

Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of Green’s Funeral Home, Port Hawkesbury.

Messages to the family may be conveyed at www.greensfuneralhome.ca<http://www.greensfuneralhome.ca

