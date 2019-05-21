PORT HAWKESBURY: Those who support local businesses will love Power Play Entertainment.

Power Play has just recently opened its doors in Port Hawkesbury, and it’s a place that all ages can enjoy, by taking part in glow-in-the-dark mini putt, laser tag, an indoor playground, and an arcade.

For those just hearing about Power Play for the first time, don’t be alarmed, there’s no action to miss just yet. There is no better time to visit Power Play than the grand opening weekend which starts on May 31 and carries through to June 2.

The grand opening will feature special events every day that weekend. To kick off the weekend, on May 31, everything is only $5 each. June 1 will be buy-one-get-one free for glow-in-the-dark mini putt and the indoor playground. June 2 is bracelet re-entry day for glow-in-the-dark mini putt and the indoor playground. Those who keep their bracelets on, can leave the facility and come back for free anytime that day only.

Power Play also has special deals all year-round. They offer drop-in laser tag every second Monday, cheap night every Tuesday, and on Wednesday mornings, they hold a playdate for children.

The entertainment centre is available for just dropping in, or offer bookings for birthday parties and different events.

It’s a family fun place, a place to be and a convenient location next to the Sobeys store in Port Hawkesbury.

Power Play Entertainment also has a Facebook page.