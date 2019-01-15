Province, Discovery Centre to deliver new pilot program

HALIFAX: A new, hands-on program for Grade 7 and 8 students will be piloted in partnership with the Discovery Centre, in 17 junior high schools across the province this February.

Strait area schools selected to take part in the pilot are St. Andrew Junior School, Chedabucto Education Centre, Bayview Education Centre, and East Richmond Education Centre.

The Driving Discovery Program will be delivered in the classroom and will focus on science, technology, engineering, arts and math, also known as the STEAM subjects. The program will connect with and support new curriculum.

“We hope this program helps inspire our students to pursue new opportunities and ignites a passion for learning,” said Zach Churchill, Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development. “This will bring new learning experiences to the classroom and give students a first-hand look at potential career paths in these industries.”

The province will invest $300,000 and partner work with the Discovery Centre to develop and deliver the program.

“We are thrilled to be bringing Discovery Centre’s specialized learning experiences to more Nova Scotian classrooms in an effort to help facilitate a deeper appreciation for science-based learning,” said Dov Bercovici, president and CEO of the centre. “Students and teachers will acquire new skills and knowledge that will build confidence in all areas of STEAM.”

Driving Discovery will be a one of a kind, cross-curricular program that will encourage critical thinking and problem-solving across a range of disciplines.

The program connects essential learning skills and career opportunities, and sparks interest and excitement in students in the STEAM-based learning.