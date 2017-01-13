Province to meet with Guysborough about nursing homes

GUYSBOROUGH: Municipal council is meeting with the province to discuss nursing homes.

Last month, Guysborough Warden Vernon Pitts invited Erin Smiley, a health care consultant with the provincial government, to show her some of the issues facing local nursing homes. He was hoping to show Smiley the Seaside Manor in Canso, noting the water pipes in the facility are in need of replacing.

Last week, Pitts said the municipality will meet with the Department of Health and Wellness in Halifax on January 19.

- Advertisement -

“I extended the opportunity because there was some talk in the community about councilors travelling here and there for meetings,” he said.

“I received a letter stating ‘this is where the meeting will take place.’ So, I will be there.”

He said the overall discussion will surround items such as a per diem rate, emergency funding for repairs, meals, and other matters.

“We’re going to have an agenda, we’ll make the department aware of it before hand,” he said. “Hopefully, when we arrive with the questions, they will have the answers.”