Province working on designs for Beech Hill-Trunk 4 intersection

ANTIGONISH: County council has heard back from the province regarding a local intersection.

Last month, Warden Owen McCarron expressed council’s frustration with the lack of news on a traffic study done on the Beech Hill and Trunk 4 intersection.

Last week, McCarron said council heard back from Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal minister Lloyd Hines, who informed them the province is looking at a few pieces of design work in Halifax.

McCarron said Hines assured the county the province will have more to say as soon as more pieces are in place.

“It’s been a little quieter around that intersection and hopefully people are watching it a little closer,” said McCarron. “We are certainly working with the minister and his staff to make sure a successful resolution is had there.”

McCarron said he is satisfied with what he has head for the time being.

“We want to make sure whatever the decision is and whatever design they come up with is one that will serve the community long-term,” said McCarron.

McCarron said they don’t have a timeline yet.

“Coming into this time of year it wouldn’t be anything construction-wise but we want to work with them and make sure the right design and right solution is found,” he added.