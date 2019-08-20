CANSO: It was a sunny afternoon on August 11 as a large crowd gathered at the Seamen’s Memorial for the 43rd annual Provincial Seamen’s Memorial Service.

MC Lion Ray White welcomed area clergy, politicians and a large number of visitors from around the province.

Area churches participated in the service with Rev. Betty Wheeler of United Baptist Church reading the opening prayer. Elsie David from the Canso Christian Centre did the first reading followed by a song form the Canso Ecumenical Choir.

Contributed photos — Canso Ecumenical Choir members Brenda Garrity, Elaine Bushell, Roselee Parker, Audrey O’Leary, Rev. Betty Wheeler, and Coleen Bouchie join Gertie Grant in song at the annual Provincial Seamen’s Memorial Service.

The second reading was by Rev. Douglas Beck from All Saints Anglican Church, and meditation prayers were read by Rev. Heather Manuel followed by a song.

The Prayer of the People was presented by Rev. Susan Slater of Saint Paul’s United Church.

This was followed by the song “Sea People” preformed by Kevin O’Handley.

The flowers at the Seamen’s Memorial in Canso are seen here.

After the readings and prayers, members of the honour guard from the 5th Canso Scouts, the Hazel Hill/Canso Volunteer Fire Department, and the RCMP lowered the Canadian flag followed by a moment of silence for lost fishermen and women.

Piper Sandra MacIsaac and Arid MacIsaac played a piper’s lament as the flags were raised as a special salute.

Guysborough-Eastern Shore-Tracadie MLA Lloyd Hines brought greetings from the provincial government.

Remarks from special guest included those of local MLA Lloyd Hines who brought greetings from the provincial Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture and the Province of Nova Scotia. Minister Hines spoke about the importance of the fishery in Nova Scotia and the significance of the annual Provincial Seamen’s Memorial Service. Councillor David Hanhams from the Municipality of the District of Guysborough reflected on the importance of the fishery and the history of Seamen’s Memorial Day.

Councillor Dave Hanhams brought greetings from the Municipality of the District of Guysborough during the Seamen’s Memorial Service.

Warden Michael Mosher brought greetings from the District of Saint Mary’s and as a new fisherman he had first-hand knowledge of the challenges associated with the fishing industry. Gertie Grant and Colleen Bouchie sang a song for the Star of the Sea Church.

Warden Michael Mosher from the District of the Municipality of St Mary’s shared his experiences as a fisherman from one the many fishing communities in St. Mary’s during the Seamen’s Memorial Service.

Lion Barry Lumsden and Lion Janet Delorey read the names from the Memorial and the In Memory list. Wreaths were laid by the special guests, family members and area business and organizations and plaques indicating donations to the Memorial fund for upkeep of the site. Father Jonathan Nnajiofor from the Star of the Sea Church read the Benediction prayers.

Area clergy Father Jonathan Nnajiofor, Rev. Heather Manuel, Rev. Betty Wheeler, Rev. Susan Slater, and Rev. Douglas Beck joined in the Interfaith Service in Canso.

MC Ray White indicated the public support was strong with an increase in the number of donations and wreaths and attendance at this years’ service. White thanked Lion Catherine DeRabbie for her assistance with the Memorial Service and Dana Feltmate from East Coast Hydraulics for helping with memorial repairs.

White indicated the existing Memorial Sign had to be replaced and that fundraising for the project was underway.

Lion Ray White welcomed everyone to the annual Provincial Seamen’s Memorial Service sponsored by the Canso Lions Club.

The public were invited to the Lions Club following the service for refreshments.