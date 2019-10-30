HALIFAX: The provincial government has approved funding for two local public transportation groups.

The Public Transit Assistance Program is providing $2.9 million in grants to groups from Sydney to Yarmouth, including Strait Area Transit and the Antigonish Community Transit Society.

The Nova Scotia Transit Research Incentive Program is providing $245,000 in grants to 13 organizations, including the Antigonish Community Transit Society.

These organizations have been receiving these grants since 2013-14.

The Community Transportation Assistance Program provides annual operating funding for door-to-door community transit services, and the Accessible Transportation Assistance Program, which helps these organizations purchase accessible vehicles.

As part of the Culture Action Plan’s mandate to strengthen communities, the Department of Communities, Culture and Heritage has developed a plan to improve access to community transportation with a focus on rural communities and older Nova Scotians.

For more information, visit the Community Transportation Action Plan at:

https://cch.novascotia.ca/investing-in-our-future/community-transportation-action-plan-strengthening-communities-through-transportation, the Nova Scotia Transit Research Incentive Program at: https://beta.novascotia.ca/documents/nova-scotia-transit-research-incentive-program-guidelines and the Public Transit Assistance Program at: https://beta.novascotia.ca/apply-funding-buy-capital-assets-fixed-route-transit-services-run-municipalities-and-community-organizations-public-transit-assistance-program.