Public transportation groups receive accessibility funding

HALIFAX: The provincial government is providing funding under the Accessible Transportation Assistance Program to help groups purchase accessible vehicles.

Eighteen organizations will receive funding under the program to support annual operating costs.

“Access to public transportation is essential for connecting people to employment, important appointments and maintaining independence,” said Minister of Communities, Culture and Heritage Leo Glavine. “These investments will support a stronger and more vibrant Nova Scotia.”

Among those receiving funding is Strait Area Transit, which was approved for $96,984, while Antigonish County Transit Society will get a $8,580 grant.

The Community Transportation Assistance Program provides over $1.7 million in operating funding to 18 door-to-door community transit services.

For more information and a complete list of Community Transportation Assistance Program grant recipients visit: https://beta.novascotia.ca/apply-funding-operating-costs-community-based-transportation-service-community-transportation-assistance-program.

The Accessible Transportation Assistance Program is an application-based program that provides over $700,000 to organizations to help purchase accessible vehicles.

The Accessible Transportation Assistance Program supports government’s efforts to achieve an accessible Nova Scotia by 2030. Last year, government released the province’s strategy for accessibility, Access by Design 2030, which identifies priorities to achieve the goals set out in the Accessibility Act.

Improving access to community transportation is a cornerstone of government’s Poverty Reduction Blueprint and is identified as a priority in SHIFT – Nova Scotia’s Action Plan for an Aging Population.