QMJHL bound

STRAIT AREA: Four members of the Telus Cup winning Cape Breton West Islanders were selected by Quebec Major Junior Hockey League teams during last Saturday’s entry draft.

Going in the second round was Logan Chisholm of Upper Pomquet, who was taken 35th overall by the Acadie-Batherst Titans. In the third round, Antigonish’s Jacob Stewart was the 43rd overall selection by the Moncton Wildcats.

Jack Morris, also of Antigonish, went to the Rimouski Oceanic as the 184th pick in the eleventh round, but he won’t be the only Islander attending Rimouski’s training camp. The Oceanic swung a deal with the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles that sees Colten Ellis (the Islanders’ star goalie from River Denys) have his Q rights dealt to the Oceanic for the Screaming Eagles’ first round draft pick next season.

Moncton, who had already gotten one Stewart in the third round, drafted a second Stewart in round eleven, as they took Sean Stewart as the 194th overall pick. The two Stewart boys are cousins and both come from Antigonish.

Chisholm is maybe best known for his overtime game-winner in the Telus Cup championship game. The Islanders, trailing 4-2 going into the third period, managed to rally back against the Blizzard du Séminaire Saint-François to force overtime. With 5:39 played in overtime, Chisholm ended the game. It was his second goal of the game.

This was Chisholm’s first season on the Major Midget level, and he finished third in regular season scoring with 40 points (21 goals and 19 assists) in 37 games.

The 2016-17 season was also the first year of Major Midget for Jacob Stewart, who had 36 points (nine goals and 27 assists) in 36 games. He was a major contributor at the Telus Cup, managing four points in seven games. He was especially active in the Islanders’ second game of the event, when he chipped in a goal and assist en route to a 4-1 Islander win over the Leduc Oil Kings.

Defenseman Morris, who is originally from Port Hood though he now lives in Antigonish, and Sean Stewart both contributed largely in their own end all through their first season with the Islanders – not to mention in the Islanders’ playoff run, victories at Atlantics, and then the Telus Cup.

Anyone looking to congratulate the four players has a chance to do so this Sunday as the Telus Cup Celebration has the team gather at the Antigonish Arena (1 p.m. – 2 p.m.) then head to the Al MacInnis Sports Centre in Port Hood for a meet-and-greet (4 p.m. – 6 p.m.) before the team banquet at 6 p.m.