GUYSBOROUGH: Traditional African drumming and voices lifted into the air gave way to the unveiling of a unique community project, as the Strait regional school board (SRSB) celebrated African Heritage Month prior to its regular monthly board meeting on February 1.

The executive director of African-Nova Scotian Affairs, Wayn Hamilton, led board members and staff into the African Canadian Heritage and Friendship Centre at Chedabucto Education Centre/Guysborough Academy, before delivering the official African Heritage Month proclamation from Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil. The early portion of the evening’s festivities also saw the SRSB’s official African-Nova Scotia representative, Joanne Reddick, lead the board in the singing of the song commonly known as the “Black National Anthem” but officially known as “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

“This centre is like my home,” Reddick later told her SRSB colleagues in her closing remarks.

“I am extremely proud of this school board, the superintendent and staff. Other boards are waiting for the implementation of reports [on African-Nova Scotia education], but we led the way. Every child will have the best resources we can provide for them.”

At the tail-end of an update from the Heritage and Friendship Centre’s coordinator, Patsy Borden, community members came together to unveil a special project that resulted from the centre’s partnership with the new Primary Health Care wing at Guysborough Memorial Hospital. The two organizations have encouraged local quilters to create two quilts to honour African heritage, one of which was presented to the centre by Borden and quilter Bessie Pelly of nearby Sunnyville.

According to Lorraine Brymer, primary health care coordinator for Guysborough County through the Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA), the involvement of the Primary Health Care unit in the quilting project was a natural fit.

“It’s good for the brain – it makes the brain sharp,” Brymer remarked. “It’s also a great stress reliever, because you’re working with your hands.”

The second of these quilts is in the waiting room of the Primary Health Care wing, which was officially launched by Guysborough Memorial Hospital this past June.

“As time went on, this project became more of a journey… It served as a reminder of our heritage,” Borden recalled.

“We want to say ‘thank-you’ to Lorraine, with her interest in the project and the partnership, and for promoting it and providing material, which was really great, and for being very excited with the project, too.”

The SRSB’s superintendent of schools, Ford Rice, praised all those involved with accelerating African-Nova Scotia educational opportunities within the region during his address to the board’s regular meeting, which followed the early-evening ceremonies.

“I am a firm believer in the philosophy of collaboration and working in partnership as essential components to the success of the public education system,” said Rice.

“I am thankful for the work of our employees of African descent. The work they do for our students is invaluable. The importance of having role models for our students cannot be overstated and I am delighted that our African-Nova Scotian students will see themselves reflected in the role models of our schools.”