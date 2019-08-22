Home Community Quilts on display in Port Hastings The pews and walls of St. David’s United Church in Port Hastings were filled with the artistry of quilters from the Ocean Waves Quilt Society and the Strait Area Quilters. In addition to the quilts, the adjoining church hall was filled with a variety of smaller hand-crafted items by quilters and artisans from all across the island and the Strait area. Community Quilts on display in Port Hastings By Mary Hankey - August 22, 2019 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Photos by Mary Hankey — Barb MacIntyre is shown with her Underground Railroad Quilt at St. David’s Church for the Quilt Show and Sale, hosted by the Ocean Waves Quilt Society and the Strait Area Quilters. According to oral stories passed down through the years, each square represents a special code as a signal to African Americans seeking freedom in the North toward safe haven. Rory Carruthers, from Calgary, escorted his parents around St. David’s church to view the many quilts on display at the Quilt Show and Sale, hosted by the Ocean Waves Quilt Society and the Strait Area Quilters. Artisan and Ocean Waves Quilt Society member, Lucille Evans was busy working on her yarn hooking project at the annual Quilt Show and Sale at St. David’s Church in Port Hastings. Jane MacKinnon and Barb MacIntyre, members of the Ocean Waves Quilt Society, admire Leona O’Brien’s Log Cabin Quilt at the annual Quilt Show and Sale at St. David’s Church in Port Hastings. People as far away as Scotland and Australia enjoyed viewing the artistry of the quilters and artisans during the six day event. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Community Celebrating the anniversary of the Canso Causeway Community Place Savalette officially opens Community Big day at the St. Peter’s Canal Community Provincial Seamen’s Memorial Service in Canso Community L’Ardoise Acadian Festival Community Port Hastings Church to host Annual Causeway Quilt Show - Advertisement -