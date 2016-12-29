Quotes of the year: January to June

“Dundee has the bones to become the attraction.”

Dundee Hills Vacation Village shareholder Cameron Samson on January 13, while presenting his project to Richmond Municipal Council.

“There’s a divide on Kelly’s Mountain, but I think we can bridge that divide as one voice.”

Inverness Municipal Councillor Jim Mustard on January 13, about efforts to have Cape Breton speak with one voice.

“You’re moving forward, and I agree with moving forward, but we’ve got to go back and find out what happened here…”

Richmond Municipal Councillor Gilbert Boucher on January 13, reacting to new municipal policies surrounding expenses and spending.

“We’ve been through a lot in our time but we’re quite resilient.”

Waycobah Chief Rod Googoo on January 20, after the losses of a long-time volunteer and the community’s hall within a week of each other.

“We sat here for two days and cried at the overwhelming-ness of what people did and were doing for us.”

Sandra Landry on January 20, wife of Blaine Landry, a volunteer firefighter diagnosed with terminal pancreatic cancer who was able to take a trip of a lifetime thanks to public generosity.

“We feel like newborn babies.”

Syrian refugee Tareq Hadhad on January 27, describing his family’s reaction to arriving in Canada during a welcoming event in Antigonish.

“Being negative towards the tourism project is being negative to the positive growth in Richmond County.”

Former St. Peter’s and area councillor Steve MacNeil on February 3, reacting to questions about funding and support for a municipal tourism strategy.

“It was a comfort to me, to make it.”

Quilts of Valour organizer Lesley Carruthers on February 3, about her efforts in helping craft her tribute to veterans.

“We’re creating a new type of economy here in Cape Breton.”

Alicia Lake, coordinator of the Pan Cape Breton Local Food Hub, on February 3, about her group’s efforts to deliver food across the island.

“… It’s a dysfunctional council.”

Former Richmond Deputy Warden Malcolm Beaton on February 10, explaining why he requested the guidance of the Department of Municipal Affairs until the municipal election.

“It’s very difficult to work with Richmond County…”

Former Port Hawkesbury Mayor Billy Joe MacLean on February 10, after Richmond County rejected the town’s request to jointly assess fire service requirements for point Tupper.

“We’ve had to move to one side of the bus because we were afraid it was going to tip over.”

SAERC student Mikaela O’Hearn on February 24, describing one harrowing trip across the Canso Causeway.

“The records cover several years, including periods when we were chasing economic development opportunities.”

Former Richmond Chief Administrative Officer Warren Olsen on February 24, explaining the release of 3,000 pages of municipal credit card statements.

“You’ll never get it stopped, we’re a university town.”

Former Antigonish Mayor Carl Chisholm on February 24, discussing the defeat of an amendment to the town’s noise control by-law.

“I hope everyone feels as uplifted as I feel by this evening.”

United Church Pastor Nan Corrigan on February 24, after a successful Week of Prayer for Christian Unity in Port Hawkesbury

“Our first day in Canada erased four years of suffering.”

Syrian refugee Tareq Hadhad on March 2, describing his journey from war-torn Syria to the Town of Antigonish.

“We’re all grown-ups – we can handle this ourselves.”

River Bourgeois and area councillor Gilbert Boucher on March 2, explaining why he disagrees with asking the Department of Municipal Affairs to send a representative to work with the embattled municipality.

“I had a brand new suit that day – when I left I didn’t have it on my back.”

Former Port Hawkesbury Mayor Billy Joe MacLean on March 9, recalling a meeting of mayors and wardens where attendees refused to discuss municipal amalgamation.

“I was set to be on stage to play at 8 p.m., and at 7:20 p.m. Rhodena got a call from Frances, crying.”

Local musician Cyril MacPhee on March 9, describing the chain of events after learning he and his wife won a Chase the Ace draw in Sydney.

“Maybe you’ve got to walk around the dance floor a couple of times and practice a few new steps here and there, and you might get a partner.”

Former Port Hawkesbury Town Councillor Bert Lewis on March 9, talking about the need to entice neighbouring municipalities into discussing amalgamation and shared services.

“It’s as if he awoke one morning to discover a crisis in how lobsters are handled in Nova Scotia.”

NDP Fisheries Critic Sterling Belliveau on March 16, criticizing Fisheries Minister Keith Colwell’s decision to enact a province-wide lobster handling course.

“It’s hard to digest and know that [residents] can’t get a hold of people when they have to, even to the point there are deaths that happen…”

Antigonish Warden Russell Boucher on March 23, describing the need for improved cellular service in parts of Antigonish County.

“It will reflect on us if they stay or leave.”

Iaian Langley on March 30, underscoring the need to be welcoming to Syrians coming to the region from the war ravaged country.

“I can remember distinctly how I fought to keep the Whycocomagh high school open, and how cross and disappointed I was when it closed – I actually hated every member of the school board.”

Strait regional school board member Jim Austin on April 6, as the board prepared to vote on the fate of Mulgrave Memorial Education Centre.

“Walking on a sidewalk in one community is a luxury, and I see it as a luxury for any part of Richmond County that isn’t going to pay the bill themselves.”

Former Richmond Municipal Councillor Shirley McNamara on April 6, strongly rejecting a proposal to use gas tax funds to fund sidewalk construction on Isle Madame.

“… What you have to do as a council, is really embrace these young people and look at what things they want to do, and not bash them.”

Isle Madame Tourism and Trade Association chair Lisa Boudreau on April 6, reacting to the opposition from some Richmond Municipal Councillors to a proposal to fund sidewalk construction using gas tax funds.

“… It’s time that boat leaves the harbour.”

Former Port Hawkesbury Mayor Billy Joe MacLean on April 13, explaining why after six months waiting, town council wanted to know why the Dutch Runner was still moored there.

“The pictures are awful.”

Nova Scotia RCMP media relations office Cpl. Jennifer Clarke on March 13, describing pictures of a mortally injured dog police were using in their investigation of animal cruelty.

“[That] morning was the most emotional day I’ve had since my mother died, and I even feel it a bit right now.”

Former Richmond Municipal Councillor Steve Sampson on April 13, describing his feelings after being the target of an extortion attempt that was under RCMP investigation.

“We appreciate the concerns raised by the town, but having said that, long-term berthage is very much a component of our business activity.”

Strait of Canso Superport Corporation CEO Tim Gilfoy on April 20, talking about negotiations with the owners of the Dutch Runner to determine when the vessel would leave Port Hawkesbury.

“People are attacking their reputations, and they’re taking steps available to them in the legal system to try to remedy that…”

Michelle Awad on April 20, a lawyer representing two Richmond County officials who asked the Supreme Court of Canada to preserve information on Facebook to identify three people accused of posting false and defamatory information about them.

“We all know from sitting around this table, that we always want to stick our neck out, but sometimes people will want to take your head off.”

Former Inverness Municipal Councillor Dwayne MacDonald on April 20, reacting to news that a Richmond Municipal Councillor was the subject of an extortion attempt.

“It’s pretty hard to expect tourists to climb aboard a boat when the wharf is in a state of disrepair.”

Port Hood Development Association co-chair Sherry Spencer on May 4, about the reasons behind a petition campaign calling for the reconstruction of the Port Hood Government Wharf.

“Some people are thinking this is going to put their taxes up. It’s not putting the taxes up. It has nothing to do with the operational rate. This is coming out of reserve.”

Warden Vernon Pitts of the Municipality of the District of Guysborough on May 4, shortly after the municipality unveiled the final plans for the Chedabucto Lifestyle Complex.

“We had on-line orders coming from Alberta and Ontario, and that was pretty crazy.”

Dalbrae Academy student and Breton Bracelets CEO Kati VanZutphen on May 4, discussing the student-produced items that won the Inverness County group the Company of the Year award from Nova Scotia Junior Achievers.

“She didn’t want any recognition. It was just out of the kindness of her heart. I was hysterically crying.”

Michelle Farrow on May 11, recalling the generosity of a woman who paid Farrow’s bill while she was trying to buy clothing for her family in Edmonton in the aftermath of this past spring’s Fort McMurray wildfires.

“My grandfather was a writer, and I have his old manuscripts. He said to me, ‘One of the worst feelings you could ever have is to be on your deathbed with your music still in you.’”

Author and filmmaker Kevin Crawford on May 11, explaining the process that led him to write his zombie thriller Dead Hunt, whose movie version’s shooting locations included the Loch Lomond Community Centre.

“We have to protect what we have, and we have to grow – no pun intended.”

Natural Resources Minister and Guysborough-Eastern Shore-Tracadie MLA Lloyd Hines on May 16, as he announced a planned provincial examination of the Strathlorne Tree Nursery that could lead to its expansion.

“Everyone is in favour of green energy, but some communities don’t want to see these things popping up.”

Former Inverness County Warden Duart MacAulay on May 18, discussing an upcoming meeting with the Eastern District Planning Commission regarding the municipal wind turbine by-law.

“Beyond the scenery, people want to get out and engage and hear the music and move their feet and sample the cuisine and learn about the culture.”

Cape Breton-Canso MP Rodger Cuzner on May 25, commenting on new signage and tourism branding efforts that were among the Inverness County projects receiving a combined $701,769 in federal funding.

“The more the municipality gets, it’s better for Mulgrave.”

Former Mulgrave Mayor Lorne MacDonald on June 1, describing how he and his council share the concerns of the Municipality of the District of Guysborough regarding a provincial letter of intent for the town’s planned dissolution process.

“We are the only municipality in the province of Nova Scotia that has a growth rate other than Halifax Regional Municipality, which is pretty remarkable for the size of our county.”

Antigonish County Warden Russell Boucher on June 1, describing the economic conditions that allowed his municipality to avoid raising its residential or commercial tax rates.

“They pushed us out. We’ll never be back. I didn’t ever really feel all that welcome there anyway.”

Evolve Music Festival organizer Jonas Coulter on June 1, shortly after the long-running alternative music festival announced it would move to New Brunswick following Antigonish County Council’s decision to revoke the event’s license.

“Billy had to wear a suit and tie – that’s an occasion just in itself.”

L’Ardoise resident Marie Burkey on June 1, describing her husband’s attire at the ceremony that saw Burkey and Petit de Grat’s Robert Fougere named Grades de Chevalier (Knights) in the Order de la Pleiade of the Assemblee parlementaire de la Francophonie.

“Every time I talked to my family, they told me about people asking about me, saying prayers, doing holy hours, and holding fundraisers. That sort of thing gave us strength to keep on fighting.”

Port Hood native and Fort McMurray volunteer firefighter Jerron Hawley on June 8, recalling the encouragement from Cape Breton that buoyed him and his colleagues during this past spring’s wildfires.]

“I was up there yesterday, took a walk along the guard rail, and two big chunks of asphalt fell into the river.”

Inverness County municipal councillor Gloria LeBlanc on June 13, describing the deteriorating condition of Belle Cote Road.

“We don’t take them to McDonald’s and tell them they can only order Kool-Aid or cola to drink. That’s not the way we do business.”

Warden Vernon Pitts on June 15, defending the practice of councillors and staff from the Municipality of the District of Guysborough charging alcohol as an expense during business-oriented trips.

“I am satisfied that the nature and postings by the ‘Sampson’ and ‘Davis’ Facebook accounts override any reasonable expectation that these persons should be entitled to remain anonymous.”

Supreme Court Justice Michael J. Wood on June 17, in a decision granting disclosure of the users of two social media accounts that were alleged to have defamed Richmond CAO Warren Olsen and municipal councillor Steve Sampson.

“They’re disappointed, but it’s a week, and at this time of year, it’s not a bad time to catch up on stuff at home.”

Unifor Local 972 vice-president Archie MacLaughlin on June 22, gauging Port Hawkesbury Paper unionized employees’ reaction to temporary lay-offs at the Point Tupper mill.

“We buy cars and trucks there, we buy amenities from there, we’re in Port Hawkesbury at least twice a day, and yet I’m being penalized because my civic address is outside of [the town] and I live in Richmond County.”

Capt’n Kenny’s Fresh owner-operator Ken Shasky on June 22, reacting to Port Hawkesbury’s plan to hike operating fees for mobile food vendors and similar business owners.

“It has been a profound and life-changing honour to be allowed the privilege of being a part of your lives.”

Dr. Anita Foley on June 25, at a ceremony that saw an extension of Guysborough Memorial Hospital named in honour of the veteran physician to celebrate her 40 years of medical service to the community.