PETIT DE GRAT: On the heels of a successful play-off tournament, the Richmond Amateur Baseball Association (RABA) executive will be hosting its AGM in October.

At that time, the past season’s award winners and the league’s all-start team will be selected.

Calling the recent play-offs a “huge success,” RABA officials added a thank you to members of the media who covered the league this season and said they look forward to seeing everyone in the spring for the start of the 2020 season.

Photos by Jake Boudrot — Little Anse Hawk Leigh Bourque was called out trying to stretch a single into a double during his team’s 7-5 loss to the Petit de Grat Red Caps.

This comes days after the Petit de Grat Red Caps capped their improbable run to the RABA championship with a 7-3 win over the Louisdale Baracos on September 1.

For the Red Caps – who finished in third place in the regular season, well behind the first place Little Anse Hawks – Don Fougere hit two singles and Maurice Boudreau scored two runs, while Bryden Boudreau concluded a three-win, 20 inning pitching performance to give Petit de Grat its first title since 2012.

Boudreau also hit the Game Winning RBI in the semi-final game to earn the RABA Play-off MVP honours.

The Red Caps took a tough path to the title losing their first game 9-4 on August 31to Louisdale. Lucien Gerroir went the distance on the mound for the Barcos.

In their next game against Little Anse later that day, Petit de Grat managed a minor miracle, coming back from a 5-2 deficit in their final at bat to win 7-5. Don Fougere led the Red Cap attack with three singles and a run. After a rocky start, Petit de Grat pitcher David Paupin held Little Anse down to keep his team in the game and earn the win.

Little Anse Hawk Noah Landry tries to avoid getting hit by this throw to second base.

On Sunday, the Red Caps beat last year’s RABA champs, the Isle Madame Mariners, 12-2 in five innings. For the Red Caps, Bryden Boudreau earned his first win of the day on the mound, hit two singles and scored three runs, while Alex Chisholm knocked a double and a single and scored three runs, and Shawn Boudreau had two singles.

Little Anse Hawk Leigh Bourque takes a rip at a pitch.

In the semi-final game against the Mariners, Bryden Boudreau pitched another complete game for the win and hit a bases loaded, two-run single in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift his team to the final. As was the case against Little Anse, Petit de Grat overcame a deficit in their final at bat to pull out a miraculous 3-2 win against a Mariners team which turned four double-plays.

Louisdale Baracos player Christian Marchand gets ready to unload a throw to first base during his team’s 9-4 win over the Petit de Grat Red Caps.

That set-up the final match against Louisdale.

After beating the Red Caps in their first game of the tournament, the Baracos lost 7-4 to Isle Madame, who rode the starting pitching and timely hitting of Jimmy Bungay for their second win of the tournament Saturday afternoon.

Petit de Grat Red Caps manager Richard Boudreau threw a few innings for his team in their 9-4 loss to the Louisdale Baracos.

Louisdale punched their ticket to the final game by beating Little Anse 11-7 Sunday morning.

The defending champions, Isle Madame started the tournament off in style beating Little Anse 9-4 Friday night behind a 4-5 performance from Joel Fougere, including a two-run homerun and two doubles. Lloyd Samson went the distance on the hill for the Mariners.