RABA names award winners and all star team

RICHMOND: The Richmond Amateur Baseball Association (RABA) recently announced its award winners for the 2018 season. The 2018 All Star Team (as voted on by team managers) was also named.
In a media release, Ed Bungay took his hat off to the players. Bungay serves as the Umpire in Chief for the RABA.
“The RABA would like to congratulate all award winners and all stars on having a great 2018 season,” he said, also extending a thank you to local media.
“Lastly, the RABA would like to extend congratulations to manager Shawn Samson and the Isle Madame Mariners on winning their first RABA championship within four years of existence. Taking a team of mostly teenaged kids and developing them into a championship team within four years is a great accomplishment and one that deserves a tremendous amount of praise and recognition.
“It was a great 2018 RABA season and all teams were very competitive. As the standings showed, all teams were close and it shows that the league is very balanced with any team that can defeat any team on any given day.”
The award winners include the following players:
MVP: Zack Bond
Best Pitcher: Drake Boudreau
Best Defensive Player: Maurice Boudreau
Rookie of the Year: Spencer MacNamara
Coaches of the Year: Darren Campbell and Ryan Samson
Playoff MVP (voted by the RABA executive): Callum Boudreau
The all stars include the following players:
Catcher: Dobson Boudreau
First Base: Sandy Sofan and Leigh Bourque
Second Base: Joel Fougere
Short Stop: Zack Bond
Third Base: Tyler Babin
Outfield: Jonathan Stone, Justin Delorey, and Jonathan Gosbee