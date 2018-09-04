RABA names award winners and all star team

RICHMOND: The Richmond Amateur Baseball Association (RABA) recently announced its award winners for the 2018 season. The 2018 All Star Team (as voted on by team managers) was also named.

In a media release, Ed Bungay took his hat off to the players. Bungay serves as the Umpire in Chief for the RABA.

“The RABA would like to congratulate all award winners and all stars on having a great 2018 season,” he said, also extending a thank you to local media.

“Lastly, the RABA would like to extend congratulations to manager Shawn Samson and the Isle Madame Mariners on winning their first RABA championship within four years of existence. Taking a team of mostly teenaged kids and developing them into a championship team within four years is a great accomplishment and one that deserves a tremendous amount of praise and recognition.

“It was a great 2018 RABA season and all teams were very competitive. As the standings showed, all teams were close and it shows that the league is very balanced with any team that can defeat any team on any given day.”

The award winners include the following players:

MVP: Zack Bond

Best Pitcher: Drake Boudreau

Best Defensive Player: Maurice Boudreau

Rookie of the Year: Spencer MacNamara

Coaches of the Year: Darren Campbell and Ryan Samson

Playoff MVP (voted by the RABA executive): Callum Boudreau

The all stars include the following players:

Catcher: Dobson Boudreau

First Base: Sandy Sofan and Leigh Bourque

Second Base: Joel Fougere

Short Stop: Zack Bond

Third Base: Tyler Babin

Outfield: Jonathan Stone, Justin Delorey, and Jonathan Gosbee