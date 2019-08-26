PETIT DE GRAT: The Isle Madame Mariners punched their ticket to this weekend’s Richmond Amateur Baseball Association (RABA) play-offs after winning the qualifying tournament last weekend.

The Mariners, last year’s RABA champions, earned their place in the weekend tournament with a 5-4 win over the St. Peter’s Royals in the third and final game of the day on August 24 at the ballfield in Petit de Grat.

Getting the win on the mound for Isle Madame was Dylan David, who also had a big day at the plate, going 2 for 3 and stealing two bases in the effort, while Zack Bond went 2 for 4 for the Mariners. Jimmy Bungay came in for the save.

Vince Pottie, pitching his second full game of the day, took the loss for St. Peter’s.

The Royals started the day strong with an 8-3 win over the Inverness Athletics in the morning. Pottie got the win after his team scored five runs in the third inning.

Isle Madame took their first game 17-7 over Inverness, in a game that featured a minor skirmish resulting in the ejection of one player for each side. Joel Fougere was the winning pitcher and went 2 for 4 with two doubles and three RBI. David went 3 for 4 with 2 RBI and two runs scored. The Mariners won on the strength of a nine-run third inning.

This sets up the final play-off round robin tournament, which is scheduled to begin Friday evening at 8 p.m. with the first place Little Anse Hawks looking for revenge against the Mariners, the team which defeated them in last year’s championship game.

Then on Saturday at 11 a.m., the second place Louisdale Baracos will take on the Petit de Grat Red Caps, who finished in third place in the regular season. At 2 p.m., Little Anse and Petit de Grat square-off. In the last game of the day at 5 p.m., Louisdale takes on the Mariners.

On Sunday at 10 a.m., Little Anse and Louisdale get at it, then at 1 p.m., Petit de Grat will be up against Isle Madame.

The first championship game is scheduled for 4 p.m. September 1, with the second game (if necessary) tentatively scheduled for 7 p.m.