RABA play-offs start Saturday

PETIT DE GRAT: The play-offs for the Richmond Amateur Baseball Asscociation (RABA) will start tomorrow at the Petit de Grat ballfield.

Game 1 will see the St. Peter’s Royals face the Inverness Athletics at 11 a.m.

At 2 p.m., Inverness will square-off against defending champions, the Isle Madame Mariners.

Since this round is a round-robin tournament, any team which has a record of 2 wins and 0 losses, automatically advances to the next round on the Labour Day weekend.

That is why Game 3, St. Peter’s versus Isle Madame, is scheduled if necessary.