RABA season up and running

STRAIT AREA: The first three games of the Richmond Amateur Baseball Association (RABA) season are in the books but, so far, we’ve seen more postponements than action.

The Inverness Athletics have been the hardest hit by the delays, as the Route 19 squad had two doubleheaders postponed. The first was a May 28 pair against the Port Hawkesbury Bucs, and the second was a June 3 visit by the Petit de Grat Red Caps.

Also scratched was a Thursday night game last week where the St. Peter’s Royals were slated to host the Little Anse Hawks.

St. Peter’s and Little Anse made it to the field on Monday of last week in the first RABA game of the season. The Hawks, who won the league championship for the last four years, showed they still have plenty of hitting power as they won 13-2 at the Georgie Robertson Sports Complex. Rod Samson was the winning pitcher and Vince Pottie took the loss.

Both Tyler Babin and Justin Delorey were both responsible for getting Hawk runners across home plate, as both guys drove in four RBIs each. Both guys went four for two, and Delorey had two hits.

In other RABA action, the Port Hawkesbury Bucs hosted the Isle Madame Mariners for a pair of games last Sunday.

Led by Dylan David at pitcher’s mound, the Mariners took the first game 5-2. Dobson Boudreau drove in two runners and added two singles for the Isle Madame cause. Peter Clow was the losing pitcher.

The second game saw the Bucs bounce back with a 9-3 win over the visitors. Jacques Gerrior was the winning pitcher, and Scott Goyetche and Greg Rioux were strong for the Bucs. Both managed three singles and two RBIs. On the Mariner side, David took the loss on pitcher’s mound and Boudreau had two RBIs.

Nine games are scheduled between now and the end of next week. The schedule is as follows.

June 7

St. Peter’s visits Little Anse 6 p.m.

June 9

Little Anse at Petit de Grat (2) 6 p.m.

June 11

Inverness at St. Peter’s (2) 1 p.m.

June 12

Port Hawkesbury at Isle Madame 6 p.m.

June 13

St. Peter’s at Little Anse 6 p.m.

June 14

Petit de Grat at Isle Madame 6 p.m.

June 15

Port Hawkesbury at Petit de Grat 6 p.m.