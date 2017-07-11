RABA’s Inverness Athletics win five straight

STRAIT AREA: Arguably the biggest news out of the Richmond Amateur Baseball Association (RABA) is last weekend’s dominance by the Inverness Athletics, now sporting a five-game winning streak.

Four of those wins came last weekend, as the Route 19ers swept a pair of back-to-back doubleheaders. On Saturday in Inverness, the Athletics dropped the St. Peter’s Royals 14-4 and 8-7. On Sunday, the Red Caps visited Inverness and the finals were 8-6 and 13-3.

The weekend sits the Athletics in second place, a game and a half back of the league leading Little Anse Hawks. Inverness has been best with the bats this season, as the guys have 110 runs – ten better than the Hawks, who are second in that category. The Hawks, in turn, are the best team in the league at keeping the runs down, as they’ve allowed only 45.

On the subject of the Hawks, Little Anse had its seven-game winning streak kiboshed last Friday – even though the Hawks still haven’t lost a game. They managed a 3-3 tie with the Petit de Grat Red Caps. The game was called after six innings due to fog.

The pitchers were Jeremy Samson for the Caps and Rod Samson for the Hawks. Petit de Grat’s Jesse Britten Boudreau had a solid game, going two-for-two, and Ryan Samson was strong for the Hawks, going one-for-two with an RBI.

Petit de Grat is in fifth place, sporting a 3-4-1 record. The Red Caps have struggled a bit with the bats so far in the season, as they’ve managed only 48 runs thus far. However, the guys have also allowed only 47, the second fewest in the league.

Last Thursday night, it took ten innings for the Red Caps to drop the Port Hawkesbury Bucs 3-2.

The winning pitcher was Richard Boudreau, going ten innings with eight strikeouts. Christian Marchand went three-for-five with two doubles and a stolen base.

Buc Peter Clow was good on the mound, going the full distance and tossing eight Ks. The Bucs are currently 5-6.

Last Wednesday, the Royals beat the Isle Madame Mariners 12-9.

The winning pitcher was Vince Pottie, who was also the top hitter for the Royals, going three-for-five with a single, a double, and a home run. The losing pitcher was Drake Boudreau, and the top hitter for the Mariners was Gilles Fougere who went three-for-five.

It was a big win for the Royals, as the guys are 2-11. With that, the Mariners have acquitted themselves as one of the teams to beat in the league. Up until last weekend, the Mariners were in second place. They are now in third at 6-6.

Last week began with a pair of wins by the league’s big daddies, the Hawks.

On Monday, July 3, the Hawks got the drop on the Bucs 11-8.

Rod Samson took the win on the mound, with Jacques Gerrioir taking the loss but tossing five strikeouts in the process.

Kyle Stanton of the Hawks went three-for-five with a pair of RBIs and one run. Greg Rioux of Port Hawkesbury went three-for-three with two doubles, two runs and a RBI.

The Hawks chased that win with a Tuesday win over Isle Madame. The final was 9-5.

Tyler Babin, pitching nine innings and tossing five strikeouts, took the win. The top hitter for the Hawks was Craig Richard, going two-for-three with a pair of runs and four RBIs.

Mariner pitcher Zack Bond put in a good performance in the losing effort. Dylan David was good with the stick, going two-for-four with an RBI and a stolen base.

Games coming up in the near future include the following:

Wednesday, July 12: Red Caps at Royals, 6 p.m.

Thursday, July 13: Hawks at Mariners, 6 p.m.

Friday, July 14: Bucs at Royals, 6 p.m.

Saturday, July 15: Athletics at Hawks, 1 p.m. (doubleheader)

Sunday, July 16: Athletics at Red Caps, 1 p.m. (doubleheader)

Tuesday, July 18: Red Caps at Mariners, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, July 19: Bucs at Royals, 6 p.m.