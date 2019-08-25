RCMP charge two men with attempted murder

WAYCOBAH: Inverness County RCMP have charged two men with attempted murder, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon following an incident in Waycobah early this morning.

At approximately 3:30 a.m., the RCMP received multiple 911 calls of a male being chased by two males on Portage Road in Waycobah. More 911 calls were received, reporting a hit and run on Highway 105 in Waycobah. When members arrived on scene, the victim had been transported to Inverness Consolidated Memorial Hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries.

It was determined at the scene that the two incidents were related. The victim appears to have been struck by a gold-coloured car, then attacked by the occupants with an object.

That same morning, RCMP arrested two men and a woman at a residence in Waycobah without incident. Joshua Lindsay Paul, 26, and Robert Lindsay Paul, 34, both from Eskasoni, remain in custody and will be appearing in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on Monday. The woman has been released without charges.

The investigation is ongoing. The suspects and victim are known to one another and this is not considered to have been a random act.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact Inverness County RCMP at 902-625-2220. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.