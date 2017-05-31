LOUISDALE: Nova Scotia RCMP investigators have officially closed an investigation into allegations of fraud and breach of trust by Richmond County municipal officials and will not lay any charges in the matter.

Police officials launched their investigation last October, shortly after the municipality received a forensic audit conducted by the legal firm Boyne Clarke with assistance from municipal auditors, Grant Thornton, regarding expenses incurred on credit cards issued to municipal councillors and former Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Warren Olsen between April 1, 2011 and March 30, 2016. Earlier that month, a draft report from Nova Scotia’s Office of the Ombudsman suggested that a “culture of entitlement” emerged with regards to expense claims filed by councillors and staff members over a two-year period.

After conducting what Sgt. Scott Stafford of the RCMP’s Commercial Crime Section described as “an extensive and thorough review of council spending policies and practices” via these documents, as well as additional information supplied by the municipality, the file was closed “and no further actions are anticipated,” according to a letter Sgt. Stafford sent to Richmond Warden Brian Marchand on May 24.

“Based on this review, we determined there was a low likelihood of obtaining a criminal conviction for the alleged offences,” Nova Scotia RCMP Media Relations Officer, Cpl. Jennifer Clarke, told The Reporter on Friday afternoon.

“I cannot offer specific details about this matter because charges were not laid and the file is protected.”

Contacted later that day, Warden Marchand suggested that the municipality is unlikely to press for any further criminal investigation or similar activity with regards to expense claims or similar concerns that arose prior to the launch of the forensic audit and the Ombudsman’s Office probe.

“There’s nothing else we can do with it – we’re not spending any more money to move forward with anything,” said Marchand.

“I’m sure everybody’s disappointed, but it is what it is, and we’ve agreed to move on and leave it as it is.”

The warden added that he has accepted the explanation provided by RCMP officials in their written response to the municipality.

“It is what it is,” Marchand declared.

“They’ve given us a thorough explanation on why they did what they did, and they don’t feel that the evidence provided was enough to intentionally give a conviction. So that’s the reason that they’re going the way they’ve gone with it.”

The forensic audit, whose findings included several questionable travel expense claims by councillors and staff, is still available on the municipal Web site at: http://www.richmondcounty.ca/2016-forensic-investigation-report.html.

Olsen, who left his CAO post shortly after the audit was released, was personally flagged for submitting a combined $31,233 in out-of-county travel claims for trips that the audit’s investigators expected to be covered by the municipality’s in-county travel allowance, with multiple trips by Olsen between Arichat and Port Hawkesbury cited as an example of this situation.

Mileage expenses accounted for the largest single expense claimed in the five-year period covered by the audit, with $129,100 in travel claims filed, as compared to $47,327 for meals, $30,951 for tech allowances and $20,188 for “other.”