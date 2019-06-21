RCMP investigates fatal collision

SALTSPRINGS: One person was killed in a two-vehicle collision in Antigonish County this afternoon.

At approximately 4:20 p.m. Antigonish County RCMP were notified of the collision which took place on Highway 7 in Saltsprings.

RCMP, EHS and Fire personnel attended the scene. A passenger in one of the involved vehicles was pronounced deceased.

A collision re-constructionist has been called to the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.

Highway 7 between Saltsprings and Lochaber is currently closed in both directions and is expected to re-open later this evening. Motorists are encouraged to use either Highway 316 through Goshen or Addington Forks Road to navigate around the scene.

The Department of Transportation and infrastructure Renewal is assisting with traffic control.