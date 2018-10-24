RCMP investigating suspicious death in Waycobah

WAYCOBAH: A 22-year-old woman was the victim in what police are calling a suspicious death.

Shortly before 11 a.m. today, the RCMP responded to a call of a suspicious death at a home on Highway 105 in the Waycobah First Nation.

The victim is a 22-year-old woman from Waycobah.

Police are presently on scene. The investigation is being led by the RCMP Northeast Nova Major Crimes Unit. The investigation is in its early stages, and more information will be shared when it becomes available.

Anyone who has information on this incident is asked to contact Waycobah RCMP at 902-756-3371. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at: www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.