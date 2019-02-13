ANTIGONISH: An RCMP investigation that followed a fatal collision has led to charges being laid against an Antigonish County man.

On February 10, 2018, a fatal two-car collision occurred on Highway 107 in Porter’s Lake. The 49-year-old driver of one car died in the collision, and two people were injured. During the course of the investigation, police determined that the safety inspection on the vehicle involved had been improperly completed.

The RCMP was also able to determine that the person who inspected the vehicle was the subject of another incident in January 2018 when an improper vehicle inspection had been completed.

Chet Bernard Chisholm, 45, of Lakevale, has been charged with criminal negligence causing death, criminal negligence causing bodily harm (two counts), and breach of trust. He was arrested and charged today and appeared in Antigonish Provincial Court. He was released on conditions including no contact with several individuals and not to perform motor vehicle inspections. He is scheduled to return to court on March 13.

The investigation is ongoing.