RCMP looking for armed robbery suspects

ANTIGONISH: Police are looking for two suspects in relation to a robbery at a local pharmacy.

On May 17 at approximately 1:35 p.m., a Nova Scotia RCMP press release said a man entered a pharmacy on Main Street in Antigonish, approached the pharmacy counter, showed the pharmacist a gun tucked into the waistband of his pants, and demanded narcotics.

Police said the pharmacist did as requested and the suspect fled the area on foot with a quantity of drugs. Police said the man was later picked up in a silver Chrysler Sebring driven by another suspect.

The man on foot is described as a male in his 30s, about five-feet, eight-inches in height, with light brown facial hair and was wearing a blue/grey sweater with the hood up. The driver of the car was a white male in his 50s who was wearing a ball cap.

Cpl. Jennifer Clarke, media relations officer with the RCMP, said the incident in Antigonish shares a number of similar circumstances with recent robberies in other parts of the province “like what they’re asking for and how they’re getting it,” but couldn’t say if they are related.

Police added that anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Antigonish District RCMP at 902 863-6500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can also contact Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), text TIP202 plus a message to ‘CRIMES’ (274637) or submit tips by secure Web tips at: www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.