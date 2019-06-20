RCMP looking for man missing since Tuesday

PORT HAWKESBURY: The RCMP is asking for assistance from the public to locate 40-year-old Darrell Layhay.

Layhay was last seen leaving a gas station in Mabou at 5 p.m. on June 18 and did not show up for work the next morning.

Layhay is described as white, 5-foot-6 with a stocky build, balding brown hair with a red/brown beard, green eyes, and he wears glasses. At the time he was last seen, Layhay was wearing black overalls (covered in grease). Layhay drives a green/blue coloured 1996 Mazda truck, with Nova Scotia licence plate GFF 603. Police and Layhay’s family are concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Darrell Layhay is asked to contact Port Hawkesbury RCMP at 902-625-2220. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at: www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.