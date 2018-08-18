RCMP Police Dog sniffs out suspect in thefts

ANTIGONISH: An 18-year-old Antigonish man is facing multiple charges after being apprehended by an RCMP Police Dog.

On August 16 at approximately 6 p.m., Antigonish District RCMP received reports of a man who fled on foot following two separate thefts at the Antigonish mall.

RCMP officers responded with assistance from RCMP Police Dog Services (PDS). A member of PDS attended immediately, along with his police dog, Bo. A short time later, Bo located the suspect, who was hiding in a grass field near Highway 4 in Antigonish.

Isaac MacLellan, 18, of Antigonish is charged with two counts of theft under $5,000 and two counts of breach of conditions. He is scheduled to appear in Antigonish Provincial Court on August 29.

The investigation is ongoing.