Richmond County man arrested for incident in bathroom

PORT HAWKESBURY: Inverness District RCMP has charged a man with a number of offences, one relates to an incident that occurred August 23 in Port Hawkesbury.

Police are also reaching out to the public in the event there may be more victims.

Port Hawkesbury RCMP responded to a call on August 23 that between 5 p.m. and 5:15 p.m., a man approached a nine-year-old boy in the washroom of a store, forced him into a stall, and pulled the boy’s pants down. The boy was able to get away and he immediately told a family member what happened.

Police and staff at the store searched the area but were not able to locate the suspect on the day of the incident. Police obtained a description of the suspect from witnesses and surveillance photos, and released the information to the public. Tips and information that were received by the police helped to identify the suspect. Police also learned that a similar incident had occurred on August 19 in Sydney River. The RCMP was assisted in its investigation by members of Cape Breton Regional Police Service.

On October 1, investigators obtained a warrant to search the suspect’s home and arrested him. James Darren Peters, 49, of Lower L’Ardoise has been charged with: enticing a child from a parent (two counts); sexual interference; unlawful confinement; sexual assault; and assault.

Peters was held in custody and appeared in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court yesterday. He was released by the court on strict conditions.

The accused held a position in the community where he had access to youth. The RCMP is reaching out to the public in the event there may be more victims. Police are appealing to guardians, parents and youth in the area to encourage anyone who may also be a victim to contact them.

Inverness District RCMP can be contacted at 902-625-2220 or contact local police. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at: www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.