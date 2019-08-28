RCMP receive tips about attempted sexual assault

PORT HAWKESBURY: The man suspected of forcing a boy into the bathroom stall at a business in the town remains at large.

At 5:15 p.m. on August 23, Inverness District RCMP said a nine-year-old boy was approached by an unknown man in the bathroom of an unnamed business on Paint Street in Port Hawkesbury.

An RCMP press release said the man forced the boy into a bathroom stall and locked the door. The man then attempted to pull down the boy’s pants but the boy got away. Employees attempted to stop the man from leaving the business prior to police arrival but the suspect escaped.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Inverness District RCMP at 902-625-2220. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

The suspect is described as a white man, in his 40s or 50s, approximately 5-foot-8, according to the RCMP. He has dark hair and was wearing a blue ball hat, sunglasses, a red shirt, and beige shorts.

“The RCMP investigation is ongoing,” RCMP public information officer, Cpl. Lisa Croteau told The Reporter. “We have received several tips from the public and are looking into each one.”