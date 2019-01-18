RCMP seek owner of missing tools

LEXINGTON: The RCMP is looking for the owner of tools police believe were stolen.

The Inverness District RCMP Street Crime Enforcement Unit and members of Inverness District RCMP searched a home on Highway 105 in Lexington, just outside of Port Hastings.

Police seized seven firearms, one of which was a sawed-off 12 gauge shotgun. Police also found a number of power tools, generators, air compressors, chain saws, cordless drills, circular saws, weed trimmers, and other tools that are believed to be stolen.

Shannon Francis MacDonald, a 23-year-old man has been arrested and charged for possession of property obtained by crime, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of a prohibited weapon, and unauthorized possession of firearms. MacDonald was released with conditions to appear in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on March 25.

Inverness District RCMP is asking the public for information to help find the owners of the stolen tools. Anyone who has information, or may be the victim of theft, is asked to contact Cpl. Curtis Kuchta at 902-625-2220. The investigation is ongoing.