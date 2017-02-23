WAYCOBAH: The search of a home in this community resulted in the seizure of drugs and possession charges against two people.

On February 16, the Street Crime Enforcement Unit of Inverness District RCMP searched a Waycobah First Nation residence, following an investigation. Police found “quantities of marijuana products and oxycodone pills.”

Brett Albert Waters, 24, and Patricia Bernard, 41, both of Waycobah, were arrested following the search. They were released later that day and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

They are scheduled to appear in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on March 27. The RCMP investigation is ongoing.