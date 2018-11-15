RCMP warn of social media extortion scam targeting young people

DARTMOUTH: Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating a social media extortion scam and advising the public in the event it is happening elsewhere in the province.

Earlier this week, Kings District RCMP responded to a complaint involving multiple social media accounts. Preliminary investigation revealed that someone had gained access to the social media accounts of several female youths. In order to regain control of their accounts, demands for provocative photos/videos, ‎or their friend’s social media account log-in information were made. If the victim did not comply, the scammer threatened to send out explicit content from their social media account.

“We are asking anyone impacted by this to come forward and report it to police” says Cpl. Jennifer Clarke, Nova Scotia RCMP Public Information Officer. “We also want to encourage parents and guardians to talk to their children about what they are sharing on-line, the potential risks associated and how to protect themselves.

“‎Please know that our investigators appreciate this can be embarrassing but do not let that stop you from contacting us. We need this information to identify those responsible to put a stop to it.”

To learn more about how on-line protection, visit: https://www.getcybersafe.gc.ca/cnt/prtct-yrslf/index-en.aspx. For resources on cyberbullying, go to: https://novascotia.ca/cyberscan/.

Anyone who would like to speak to the police about these incidents is asked to contact Kings District RCMP at 902-679-5555 or 1-800-803-RCMP (7267). Those who wish to remain anonymous, can call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at: www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

The investigations are ongoing.