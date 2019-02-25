Reaching Strides Equestrian Centre looks to help with healing

PORT HOOD: Nadine Bollig, the driving force behind Reaching Strides Equestrian Centre, is mulling over ways to expand her operation to include programs designed to make life a little easier for those suffering emotional trauma.

“We’d have to expand our riding facility with an indoor riding arena and I’m looking to add in several new services which I believe are much needed, especially in our area where there’s not a lot of support for mental health services,” she said.

“We’re looking to add a therapeutic riding program for people with disabilities, including our seniors, as well as adding an EAL program [Equine Assisted Learning] for those suffering from PTSD, depression, bullying, decision making, anxiety, etc.”

Reaching Strides Equestrian Centre put up a new barn last year, but the winter hasn’t allowed too much action at the local business, which made Bollig think an indoor arena would be a good addition. An indoor arena would also allow a level of privacy needed for Equine Assisted Learning programs.

“Some people are sensitive to outside distractions, and there are safety factors involved as well,” she said. “If you are inside a building, you take away those outside distractions.”

Bollig is certified for EAL programs, and she said she’s eager to bring the programs to the local area. Such programs could greatly help people, she said.

“There’s very little around like this,” she said. “Being in rural Cape Breton, it’s difficult for people to find the assistance they need. Programs like these are few and far between.”

Indeed, Bollig noted that in her experience – which reached back over 20 years of working with horses – just being around the animals can have a calming effect on people, especially those struggling with anxiety.

“I’d like to get schools involved too,” she said. “We could have field trips to talk about bullying or sessions for the fire department, maybe, if anyone has seen things there they need help with. There are all kinds of different programs through Equine Assisted Learning that target exactly what people are going through.”

Bollig only knows of one other stable in Nova Scotia offering such programs.