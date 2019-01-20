PORT HAWKESBURY: Inverness District RCMP is asking for help from the public to identify suspects following a theft from a business on Reeves Street in Port Hawkesbury.

On January 10 at approximately 7:30 p.m., a woman and a man entered the business together. The man picked up multiple perfume bottles, placed them inside his jacket, then deposited them into the woman’s purse. The suspects then left the business together.

The woman is described as being in her 40s, with short black hair and a fair complexion. She was wearing a black jacket. The man is described as being in his late 40s, with grey hair and a grey beard. He was wearing a black jacket and black pants. He was in a wheelchair and appeared to have one leg.

Inverness District RCMP is looking to identify the suspects.