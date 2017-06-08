LOUISDALE: Richmond County seniors had the opportunity last week to refresh their driving skills and learn from each other with the 55 Arrive Alive driving program.

On June 2, the 55 Arrive Alive program – first offered in January – was delivered under the direction of the Dr. Kingston Memorial Community Health Centre’s seniors safety coordinator Michele MacPhee.

“The course is designed to give those 55-plus an opportunity to refresh their driving skills in an informal classroom environment,” MacPhee said of the six-hour course.

“Participants can bring their questions or concerns forward while learning from each other’s experiences and input.”

There is no test and participants receive a certificate upon completion.

The class was offered free-of-charge and included lunch, as MacPhee was able to obtain funding support from the Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) and a representative, manager of customer and industry relations Marlene Landry, offered information on insurance and related issues.

Much of the content of the course was delivered by 55 Arrive Alive instructor Bernie LaRusic, with additional material from RCMP Corporal Mark Kellock with Eastern Corridor Traffic Services, who updated the class on new rules of the road and upcoming messaging.

The anonymous feedback has been excellent, MacPhee noted, with participants calling it a “comfortable and enjoyable workshop,” and “an informative day with new information and self-evaluation.”

MacPhee hopes to offer another installment of the program in the fall.

In the meantime, seniors interested in the program or addressing other concerns related to their safety, security, independence or overall level of health and well-being can reach MacPhee at the Dr. Kingston Memorial Community Health Centre at (902) 587-2800, extension 5 or via e-mail at: seniorsafetycoordinator.dkmchc@gmail.com.