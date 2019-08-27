CANSO: On a cloudy afternoon, the wreaths and flowers were removed from the Seamen’s Memorial and transported to Whitman’s Wharf by Lion Dave MacMillan.

Lions Ray and Judy White passed out wreaths to area boats participating in the boat parade. The boats joined the lead boat the Melissa & Papa III with captain Bill Bond for a boat parade. The 37 boats circled Canso harbour, left the harbour and sailed to the Chedabucto Bay.

Deacon Alonzo Reddick, representing area clergy, remembered lost fishermen and women.

When all the boats circled around the Melissa and Papa III, Ray White welcomed all the participating boats. Deacon Alonzo Reddick from Tracadie United Baptist church read a special prayer which was broadcasted to the boats in the parade.

Captain Bill Bond represented area fishermen during the wreath laying in Canso.

Following the moment of silence, wreaths were placed at sea by, the Canso Lions Club, by captain Bill Bond in memory of lost fishermen and women and Deacon Alonzo Reddick for area clergy. The boats in the parade placed wreaths and flowers following the silence.

Seamen Memorial Co-Chair Lion Ray White thanked the boat owners for their participation in the 43nd Annual Boat Parade and laying wreaths at sea.