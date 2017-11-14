Photo by Mary Hankey
Port Hawkesbury Mayor Brenda Chisholm Beaton lays a wreath on behalf of the town.
Photo by Mary Hankey
Joe Praught is pictured with his two granddaughters at the wreath laying ceremony.
Photo by Dana MacPhail Touesnard
Veteran Lawrence Digout was joined by his wife Lucy to lay a wreath on behalf of the Royal Canadian Air Force during Remembrance Day services in St. Peter’s.
Photo by Dana MacPhail Touesnard
Veteran George Pringle was tasked with laying a wreath on behalf of the Canadian Army on Remembrance Day in St. Peter’s.
Photo by Melanie Holder
Bill Hemmings Jr. lays a wreath during the Remembrance Day ceremony at Mulgrave Memorial Education Centre.
Photo by Jake Boudrot
Veteran Harold Martell laid a wreath on behalf of the federal government during the Remembrance Day ceremony at Legion Branch 150 in Arichat.
Photo by Jake Boudrot
Veteran Alcide Landry represented the Merchant Marines during Saturday’s Remembrance Day ceremony in Arichat.
Photo by Jake Boudrot
Representing the Afghanistan Conflict on Remembrance Day in Arichat was Veteran Dion Boudreau.
Photo by Jake Boudrot
Representing Armed Forces Peacekeepers was Veteran Clive Samson (left), escorted by Warrant Officer Dan Hood of CFB Gagetown.
Photo by Jake Boudrot
At the conclusion of Saturday’s ceremony, the 235 Arrow Sea Cadets conducted their demonstrations.
Photo by Melanie Holder
Kelly MacDonald lays a wreath on behalf of the Mulgrave Volunteer Fire Department on Remembrance Day.
Photo by Matt Draper
Remembrance Day in Antigonish started with a procession down Main Street.
Photo by Dana MacPhail Touesnard
– Edna Casey piped in the podium guests and service members prior to the indoor service in St. Peter’s.
Photo by Dana MacPhail Touesnard
River Bourgeois residents were joined by Royal Canadian Legion Branch 47 members for a Remembrance Day ceremony at the community’s cenotaph on Saturday.
Photo by Dana MacPhail Touesnard
Veteran Stewart MacDonald laid a wreath for the federal government in St. Peter’s.
Photo by Melanie Holder
Zander Breen (left) and Lorne MacDonald are pictured on Remembrance Day in Mulgrave.

