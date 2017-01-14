EVANSTON: Just over four months after a long-awaited expansion to the Strait-Richmond Hospital’s renal dialysis unit, patients and doctors alike are hailing these developments and hoping for further advancements in the treatment of kidney-related issues experienced by Strait area residents.

Prior to August 2, the Evanston hospital could only provide renal dialysis services for six mornings and three afternoons in a given week. The expansion, which now includes four dialysis chairs that will soon be replaced as a result of successful community fundraising efforts, means the service is now available in the mornings and afternoons for six days each week.

It’s a far cry from the scenario that greeted Dr. Tom Hewlett, chair of nephrology at the Cape Breton Regional Hospital in Sydney, when he began conducting clinics at the Strait-Richmond Hospital nearly 10 years ago. He noted that the Richmond County facility launched the unit nearly a decade earlier with only one dialysis chair, a situation that held firm at the Evanston hospital despite the high rate of kidney disease among county residents, particularly those of Acadian descent.

“Provincially, we’ve done ‘heat maps’ looking at incidences of kidney disease and inherited kidney disease, and certainly, Richmond County lights up on those ‘heat maps’ because there is a high incidence of kidney disease in the area,” Dr. Hewlett pointed out.

Once limited to seeing as few as two patients over a three-day period on a weekly basis, the Evanston clinic can now take in as many as 16 per week and treat a wide variety of kidney-oriented conditions, he noted.

“We’re able to provide dialysis to more complicated patients than we were in the past… Right now, we have nursing staff who are actually qualified hemodialysis nurses, and we didn’t always have that in the past,” Dr. Hewlett told The Reporter.

“We see people with all forms of chronic kidney disease there, and we provide them with regular follow-up. We have patients who have received kidney transplants from the area, and we follow them there in the clinic, and we’ve had patients that have received dialysis as well, and we follow them at the clinic there. So it’s really become a much more comprehensive service there than it was in the past.”

These improvements have hit home for Petit de Grat resident Louise Marchand, whose husband Barry suffered kidney failure this past spring and spent six weeks receiving care at the Cape Breton Regional Hospital, resulting in extensive travel for the Isle Madame couple.

“There is a need for that unit,” Marchand declared.

“Before we had to become patients there, we didn’t know the extent of the need, and we didn’t know how important it was to have it locally. We had an idea, but until you experience it personally, it isn’t the same as having an idea in your head. Once you need it, then you realize how important it is and how lucky we are that there is a unit here at the Strait.”

With this in mind, both Marchand and Dr. Hewlett are pleased with the community’s support of the expanded renal dialysis unit, including corporate donations via the Strait-Richmond Health Care Foundation’s Lights For Life campaign that will see the purchase of four new dialysis chairs in 2017.

“I have to say that the community’s been very supportive,” Dr. Hewlett declared.

“The physicians there have been very supportive in terms of identifying and diagnosing people with kidney disease and referring them. And the staff at the hospital has been very wonderful and supportive and helpful. So we have a great team, and everyone works together really well. It’s a great model for the rest of the province to look at in terms of delivering care to a multi-disciplinary team and getting community involvement.”

Kristin Lipscombe, the Nova Scotia Health Authority’s senior advisor of media relations, pointed out that the recent expansion of the Evanston facility’s dialysis unit was a perfect fit for the province’s overall treatment strategy for kidney disease. This also includes three adult renal service delivery programs operating out of Sydney, Halifax and Yarmouth and satellite dialysis units located in Port Hawkesbury, Inverness, Antigonish, Pictou, Truro, Springhill, Berwick and Liverpool.

“Adding an extra shift [at the Strait-Richmond] allows us to better support and treat patients, as well as give them access to care closer to home,” Lipscombe explained.

“NSHA had been working to expand the service to better meet the needs of renal patients from Richmond County. The expansion is part of a broader plan for renal services across the province, which includes improving access to health care for rural Nova Scotians.”