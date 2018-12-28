Reporter Sports Year in Review: January to March

January

PORT HAWKESBURY: The second annual James Poirier Memorial High School Tournament took place at the SAERC gym. The championship game saw the Saints lose to Pugwash.

FALL RIVER: Josh Felix, a linebacker with the Lockview Dragons, signed with the StFX X-Men football team.

Felix’s family originally comes from Isle Madame, as his mom Tammy is from Arichat and dad Cory is from West Arichat.

HALIFAX: For the second consecutive year, the Cape Breton West Islanders are the East Coast Ice Jam Major Midget champions.

The guys went undefeated at the tournament, which included all Major Midget teams from Atlantic Canada. The championship saw the West defeat the Halifax McDonalds 6-5. Calum MacPherson was a first team all star for the tourney, and Jack Morris was a second team all star.

This marks the fifth consecutive major tournament won by the Islanders, who in 2016-17 not only won the Ice Jam but also the Nova Scotia Major Midget Hockey League provincials, the Major Midget Atlantics, and the Telus Cup.

HALIFAX: The Nova Major Bantams made it to the quarter finals of the East Coast Ice Jam after putting together three consecutive wins at one of Atlantic Canada’s biggest hockey events.

The Auto Rangers pulled the trigger to oust the Antigonish/Port Hawkesbury-based team in a 4-0 final. Before that, the Novas beat the Eastern Express 3-0, the Pictou Warriors 3-2, and the Cole Harbour Storm 2-1.

Goalie Kenzie MacPhail was named best Major Bantam goalie at the tournament.

PORT HAWKESBURY: The Town of Port Hawkesbury in partnership with the Strait-Richmond Minor Hockey Association offered recreational youth hockey for kids.

PORT HAWKESBURY: The 40th annual Tiger MacKie Tournament took place in late January. The Antigonish Old Dogs dropped the Valley Mills Local Legends 4-1 in the Over-35 Division championship. In the Under 35 Division, Southgate Dentistry managed a 3-0 win over the Strait Pirate Alumni for the top prize.

OBAN: Oban Wilderness Dog Sledding, a company ran by Jim Chadwick, offered a unique trip into the woods with the help of his seven Siberian Huskies: Aida, Aloo, Bella, Dax, Ice, Koda, and Snowball.

BOYLSTON: The Chedabucto Curling Club held its annual Edgar Sceles Memorial Bonspiel in mid-January. Team Long was the winning squad, and it consisted of Paul Long, Maurice Landry, Mary E.A. Connolly, and Emily Perry.

February

ORANGEDALE: The folks at L’Arche Cape Breton took a break from the routines of winter for Winter Games 2018, the theme of which was “Foster a Vibrant Community.”

PORT HAWKESBURY: The Port Hawkesbury Antigonish Swim Team (PHAST) visited the Nova Tech North Meet in Pictou. Mallory Bekkers, Isla Corkum, Ayden Johnson, Hoogen Roovers, and Jacob Pinkohs all qualified for their bronze level while Oliver Long took home his silver level standard.

PORT HAWKESBURY: PHAST sent nine swimmers to the New Brunswick Open Cup in Moncton.

Performing well for the club were Anna Robinson (two gold, two silver, one bronze), Hannah Austen (one gold and one silver), Riley Avery (one gold, one bronze), Malcolm Cameron (one gold), and Aidan Doucet (three bronze).

WHYCOCOMAGH: Members of the Youth Eagle Program in We’koqma’q built a new outdoor ice rink at the community’s ballfield. We’koqma’q band councillor Steven Googoo started the group.

NEW WATERFORD: In their first visit to the nationally-recognized Coal Bowl, the SAERC Saints boys basketball team fought its way to the championship game. Holy Trinity Catholic High School dropped SAERC 72-51.

MULGRAVE: The eighth annual Luke MacDonald Memorial Pond Hockey Tournament took place at Morrison Lake in Mulgrave.

BOYLSTON: Team MacDonald (Skip Lois MacDonald, Mary K. Connolly, Chris Muise, and Marion Brow) took first place at the Chedabucto Curling Club’s 2018 MacLeod Lorway Valentines FUNspiel.

PORT HAWKESBURY: PHAST sent 11 age group swimmers to Junior’s Provincial Championships at the Acadia Pool in Wolfville.

Medaling were swimmers Elena Barzanti (one gold, one silver, three bronze); Alex Penner (gold, two silver); Matthew Penner (one gold, three bronze); Ali McLellan (gold); Colleen MacLeod (three silver, one bronze); Liam Kennedy (two bronze); Cein Kennedy (bronze); and Baileigh Bekkers (bronze).

The PHAST Mixed Relay team snagged gold (4×100 Free) and two silver (200m Mixed and 200m Freestyle).

PORT HAWKESBURY: The SAERC Saints boys basketball team won the Division II Highland Regional Championship.

PORT HAWKESBURY: The Strait Pirates put together a good run at the tail end of the Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League regular season, winning five of their last six games, allowing the team to finish fourth in the Sid Rowe division at 14-16-3-1.

The squad met the top team in the NSJHL in the first round of playoffs, and the Glace Bay Miners were able to win the series in four straight games.

PORT HOOD: The defending Telus Cup champion Cape Breton West Islanders finished the Nova Scotia Major Midget Hockey League regular season in third place with a record of 26-6-1-3.

The Islanders eliminated the Cape Breton Tradesmen in the first round of playoffs. The Islanders did so in five games.

HALIFAX: Second-year StFX X-Men goaltender Chase Marchand was named the AUS MVP, marking the first time the top honour has been awarded to a goalie since the 1995-96 season. With him, StFX head coach Brad Peddle was named the AUS coach of the year for the second time in his career.

March

LOUISDALE: Richmond Skating Club senior skaters Meaghan McDonald and Adrienna Marchand both took gold at the Nova Scotia STARSkate Provincials.

With them, Brooklyn Carter and Keira Landry gave impressive performances, as Carter received a silver ribbon and Landry received a bronze ribbon.

PORT HAWKESBURY: The Port Hawkesbury Judo Club invested in new mats. With that, Kaleb Matheson, Raya Matheson, and Matthew Cavanagh earned their orange belts.

PORT HAWKESBURY: The Division A Winners from the Strait Area Community Curling Club’s Industrial Bonspiel was the team of Skip David Cluett, Nancy Cluett, Janice Davenport, and Gary Wagner.

PORT HAWKESBURY: A four-goal third period resulted in the Dalbrae Dragons skating to a 5-1 win over the Inverness Rebels in the championship game of the Cape Breton West High School Hockey Highland Regional Championship.

PORT HOOD: The Cape Breton West Islanders forced the Dartmouth Major Midgets to five games in their best-of-five semi-final playoff series. However, Dartmouth skated to a 4-1 win in the fifth game.

BOYLSTON: Thirty-one students enrolled in the Nova Scotia International Students Program (NSISP) enjoyed their first curling at the Chedabucto Curling Club.

PORT HAWKESBURY: The 38th annual installment of the Port Hawkesbury Paper Minor Hockey Tournament took place.

Over 1,200 players, coaches and officials were involved in this year’s tournament. Eleven divisions saw action, and 65 teams took part.

STRAIT AREA: The Midget A Pirates won the Cape Breton League Championship in a 4-1 victory over the Glace Bay Miners.

HALIFAX: PHAST had a great showing at the David Fry Senior Provincial Meet.

The story of the event was the performance of Abby Poffenroth, who took silver in the 50m Breaststroke, fourth place in the 100m and eighth in the 200m, setting two new team records. She also qualified for Eastern Division Championships.

Malcom Cameron took bronze in the 50m Breaststroke and set three new team records.

Setting new team records were Riley Avery (three new records) and Anna Robinson (one new record).

PORT HAWKESBURY: Skip Cyril Gillis, Lauren Gillis, Carly MacCuspic, and Donald MacCuspic won the final the Strait Area Community Curling Club’s final bon spiel of the 2017-18 season.

LOUISDALE: The Richmond Skating Club hosted its annual figure skating show at the Richmond Arena.

LOUISDALE: The Antigonish Bulldogs dropped the Strait-Richmond Pirates in the bronze medal game of the Pee Wee C Division of Port Hawkesbury Paper Minor Hockey Tournament. The final was 6-4.

LOUISDALE: The Midget A Strait-Richmond Pirates won the Cape Breton league championship.

MABOU: The Dalbrae Dragons girls hockey team scored gold medals at the NSSAF Division III provincial championship.

PORT HAWKESBURY: The SAERC gym hosted a Unified Sport basketball game between the host Saints and a squad from Dr. John Hugh Gillis Regional School.

PORT HOOD: The Dalbrae Dragons managed to win the Cape Breton West High School Hockey League banner in a 6-4 win over NDA/CBHA.

PORT HAWKESBURY: The Atom C Pirates hosted their league championship and lose 5-2 in the consolation championship against Inverness.