Reporter Sports Year in Review: July to September

July

PORT HAWKESBURY: The ninth annual Venture Downs Race Night took place.

Winners included Layla MacEachern (with Post Dated ) in the Hounds Pace; Gussie MacLean (with My Tie Wind ) in the Leslie MacInnis Memorial Pace; Jennifer Murphy (with QT’s Charlie ) in the John and Joyce Kennedy Memorial Pace; William Basker (with Star Secrets ) in the Tim Horton’s Pace; and Scotia Pelly (with Painted to Perfection ) in the Seaboard Tire Pace.

PORT HOOD: Nick MacNeil is named the new head coach of the Cape Breton West Islanders.

PORT HAWKESBURY: The Port Hawkesbury Antigonish Swim Team (PHAST) sent an 11-member squad to the Ken Dunn Senior Provincial Championships.

Medaling were Abby Poffenroth (silver and bronze) and Anna Robinson (bronze). Also attending were Lily Poffenroth, Riley Avery, Cole Beaver, Morley MacKinnon, Malcolm Cameron, Aidan Doucet, Josh Elsworth, Matthew Penner, Anna Robinson, and Hannah Austen.

ANTIGONISH: The Municipality of the County of Antigonish voted to fund an accessible ball field to the tune of $50,000.

The county’s contribution comes after the Toronto Blue Jay’s Jays Care Foundation donated $150,000 to Antigonish Challenger Baseball for an accessible ball field and the Town of Antigonish offered $150,000 for upgrades to local ball fields.

August

WHITESIDE: Albertan Chris Koch passed through the area while skateboarding across Canada. Koch was born with no arms or legs.

PORT HAWKESBURY: The U13 Strait Area Sting made it to the crossovers at the Somerset Pee Wee AA baseball tournament.

ANTIGONISH: Over 1,000 athletes came to Antigonish for the Special Olympics Canada 2018 Summer Games.

Antigonish swimmer Elizabeth Abler took three gold medals. Jessica Gillis, an Antigonish swimmer, took four third place medals. Port Hawkesbury’s Sasha Repko took two silver medals. Clarey Clannon of Arichat took three third place finishes.

Also competing were Matthew Anderson, two gold medals and a silver; Roslyn Samson, two gold medals and a bronze; Lisa Lauscher, gold and bronze; Kristina Richard, gold and two silvers; R.J. Pitts, gold and bronze; Christian Gerro, gold; Hannah Deon, bronze; and Nicole Roberts, Ryan Kearney, and Mary Eileen Garvie.

HALIFAX: A group of local girls had the chance to visit the United States with the U19 and U16 Atlantic Selects. In terms of the U19 Selects, the girls brought home tournament gold.

The girls attended the Summer Sizzler, a tournament at the Ocean Ice Palace in New Jersey. The U19 girls won their division, going 3-1-1. The U16 girls went 2-1-1, finishing in third.

Attending were Kaylee Beaton, Lauren MacDonnell, Kiena Pierro, Skylar Kennedy, Jessica MacLean, and Morgan Chranofsky.

PORT HOOD: The Irish Road Horsemen’s five dash card took place.

The winners included Bernie MacDonald (with Driven To Getaway ) in the John Hughie and Rachel MacIsaac Memorial; Alex Sutherland Jr. ( Windemere Don’t Matter ) in the Phonsie MacEachern and Family Pace; Todd Sutherland ( East Coast Trinity ) in the Karen and Bernie MacDonald Memorial; Allan MacIsaac ( AB’s Future ) in the Donald (D.D.) MacDonald Memorial; and Mark MacDonell ( Modern Best ) in the final run of the evening.

PORT HOOD: Garrett Lambke is named assistant coach of the Cape Breton West Islanders.

PETIT DE GRAT: The Inverness Athletics take first place in the Richmond Amateur Baseball Association (RABA) regular season.

In the first round of playoffs, the Petit de Grat Red Caps drop the St. Peter’s Royals. With that, the Isle Madame Mariners drop the Little Anse Hawks.

ST. PETER’S: Baseball player Cooper Fraser helped the Baseball Nova Scotia Under 17 Team to third place at nationals in Moncton, the first medal for Nova Scotia since the mid-90s. On the mound, Fraser finished the year with an impressive 2.80 earned run average (ERA), while surrendering only 21 hits.

Fraser’s work on the bump got him noticed by Jeff Amos of the Badlands Baseball Academy in Oyen, Alberta. Fraser accepted Amos’ offer to attend the academy while attending South Central High School in Oyen.

PORT HAWKESBURY: The Richmond Royals managed a narrow one-run win over the Isle Madame Mariners to take home the U13 Cape Breton Baseball House League Championship.

PETIT DE GRAT: Only four years after entering the league, the Isle Madame Mariners win the RABA championship.

The Mariners dropped the Little Anse Hawks to claim the trophy.

September

ST. PETER’S: Sixteen-year-old ball player Ellie MacAulay had a very busy summer.

She visited the Senior Women’s national tournament in Montreal. MacAulay was on the national prospects team which won silver, marking the first national-level medal for the local star.

MacAulay also competed on two Baseball Nova Scotia teams. With the U21, she won bronze. With the U16, she won silver. (She was the youngest on the 21U team too.)

PORT HAWKESBURY: Learning from the best in Canada was an opportunity 45 members of Strait Area Soccer took advantage of as CBU Men’s Soccer coach Deeno Morley visited the Port Hawkesbury field with the national champion Capers.

PORT HAWKESBURY: Liam MacKinnon, former captain of the Cape Breton West Islanders and a key part of the Islanders winning the Telus Cup, joined the Strait Pirates, as does 6’4” blueliner, Brendan Lanning.

RICHMOND: The RABA announced its award winners for the 2018 season.

The award winners include the following players: Zack Bond, MVP; Drake Boudreau, Best Pitcher; Maurice Boudreau, Best Defensive Player; Spencer McNamara, Rookie of the Year; Darren Campbell and Ryan Samson, Coaches of the Year; and Callum Boudreau, Playoff MVP.

The all stars include the following players: Dobson Boudreau, Sandy Sofan, Leigh Bourque, Joel Fougere, Zack Bond, Tyler Babin, Jonathan Stone, Justin Delorey, and Jonathan Gosbee.

NORTH SYDNEY: The Strait United U15 Girls Soccer team wins provincials for the second straight year.

PORT HOOD: A motocross racer who’s been turning heads in his second season of Canadian Motorsport Racing Club’s Atlantic circuit competed against some of North America’s best at the Walton TransCan Grand National Championship.

Nine-year-old Hunter MacDonald pulled off a ninth overall finish in the 50cc 7-8 class and an eleventh in the 50cc open class.

MABOU: A local health expert has received international acclaim for her work explaining the best ways to achieve good health and wellness. With her book, My Little Black Book of Qi: Qi YINtegration Set 1 , Mabou’s Michelle Greenwell was awarded a bronze medal from the Living Now Book Awards.

PORT HAWKESBURY: The Strait Area Sting and the Cape Breton West Warriors battled hard at Oaklee’s Ball Park at the Pee Wee A Provincial Championships.

Both the Sting and Warriors went 1-2 in preliminaries, with the West edging out the Sting to make the Sunday crossovers.

The Warriors were unable to survive their 9 a.m. outing with the Sydney Sooners.

COLE HARBOUR: The Strait Area Sting 15Us win the Baseball NS Tier I provincials.

The journey to the championship game was eventful, as the Sting went 4-0 in preliminaries. The championship game against Hammonds Plains was a 15-11 final.

ANTIGONISH: StFX Athletics inducted a number of athletes into the StFX Sports Hall of Fame.

Included in this year’s class are four athletes: Eugene Belliveau, Adele Belliveau, Glenn MacDougall, and Randy Nohr, along with women’s sports pioneer Jane (Hanley) MacGillivray in the builder category and the national champion 2006 X-Women rugby squad in the team category.

ST. PETER’S: Temeka Stevens went to nationals with the 16U Baseball Nova Scotia Girls.

Stevens was the only pitcher at the tournament to not walk a batter, and she also led Team Nova Scotia with the best on base percentage. Her strike/ball count was also Nova Scotia’s best.

She earned a game MVP in her team’s 19-1 win over PEI.

NEW YORK: Jennifer MacAskill, a former Strait-Richmond Minor Hockey Pirate, was drafted into the top women’s hockey league in the world. The Aulds Cove native was taken in the sixth round (29th overall) of the CWHL’s draft by the Worcester Blades.

COOK’S COVE: Vanessa Dort helped represent Nova Scotia twice this summer by suiting up with no fewer than two provincial teams. She helped the 14U Baseball Nova Scoria Girls to an Atlantic Championship, and she also competed with the 16U squad.