Reporter Sports Year in Review: October to December

October

SHUBENACADIE: Avery Hart was left celebrating after a busy season in the Atlantic Roadracing League that saw the West Bay Road native take home the 2018 Atlantic Canada Kawasaki Dealers LWSS 250 Atlantic Championship.

Hart raced in two divisions in the league. With a total of 235 points in the LWSS 250 division, he finished 44 points ahead of Scott Alexander, the number two man.

Hart also took third overall in the LWSS 400 standings.

PORT HAWKESBURY: The Cabot Highlanders begin to compete in the Midget AAA provincial league.

HALIFAX: PHAST members attend their first swim meet of the 2018-19 season at the Dalhousie University invitational.

Hannah Austen and Riley Avery both took gold medals.

PORT HAWKESBURY: Kennedy brothers Liam and Ewan receive belt promotions from instructors Wayne Reynolds and Rachel Kuramoto at the Port Hawkesbury Judo Club.

Ewan was promoted to full orange, and Liam was given his green belt.

LOUISDALE: Richmond Academy hosted the Nova Scotia Schools Athletic Federation Division 2 Provincial Championships in boys baseball.

The Hurricane earned the right to host provincials after beating Springhill 4-3 on October 6 to take the Highland Region Division 2 banner.

The Hurricane went 1-2 on the weekend.

ANTIGONISH: The StFX baseball team ended its season after falling to St. Mary’s University in the Atlantic university baseball wild card series.

StFX qualified for the play-off round for the first time in team history with five RABA players taking part: Jamieson Sampson and Brandon Boudreau of the Little Anse Hawks, and from the champion Isle Madame Mariners Zach Bond, Joel Fougere and Drake Boudreau.

Head coach Dean Marchand, a native of Louisdale and a former RABA player, said the local players were integral to their success this year.

HALIFAX: Baseball Nova Scotia handed out its annual awards, and several locals were given a nod.

Ellie MacAulay of St. Peter’s was co-winner of the Major Female Athlete award.

She visited the Senior Women’s national tournament in Montreal as the youngest member of the national prospects team, winning silver. She also played with two Baseball Nova Scotia teams, the U16s who won silver and the U21s who won bronze.

MacAulay was the first athlete from Nova Scotia to win three national medals in the same season.

The award for Grassroots Coach of the Year went to Shawn Samson who founded the Isle Madame Mariners in 2014 after there was no minor baseball on the island the previous two seasons. He coached T-Ball, 11U, 13U, 15U and the Mariners.

Randy Crouse of Antigonish was named Volunteer of the Year. Crouse was the driving force behind Challenger Baseball in this province for many years.

INVERNESS: The Inverness Education Centre Academy Rebels took their own invitational volleyball tournament.

November

ANTIGONISH: The StFX X-Men football team droped the Acadia Axemen 33-10 in the AUS semifinal playoff game.

HALIFAX: Liam Elbourne, a fifth-year midfielder with the StFX X-Men soccer team, was named the 2018 AUS student-athlete community service award recipient.

HALIFAX: The StFX X-Men became the 2018 Subway AUS Loney Bowl champions after defeating the Saint Mary’s Huskies 33-9 at Saint Mary’s Huskies Stadium.

A 21-point fourth quarter sealed the victory for the X-Men who captured their third conference championship in the past four years and 14th in team history.

LOUISDALE: The Richmond Hurricane hosted the Sydney Academy Wildcats for a special exhibition game serving as a fundraiser for Spencer McNamara, a young man recovering from a single vehicle automotive collision.

All told, over $12,000 was raised for the family.

PORT HAWKESBURY: PHAST hosted the first Nova Tech Northern division meet of the swim season and won top team points.

Jacob Pinkohs swam to his gold level, graduating from Nova Tech to Age Group competition while breaking a new team record in the 49m Freestyle. Setting new team records were Lyla Braid, Nolan MacDougall, Ryleigh MacMaster, and Everett White.

PORT HAWKESBURY: PHAST competed in the Age Group Development Meet#2 in Wolfville at Acadia University.

Leading the team were Riley Avery (five gold medals and a bronze) and Aidan Doucet (three gold, two silvers, one bronze).

Also medaling for the club were Meghan Hayes (a silver, a bronze, and several top eight finishes), Colleen MacLeod (two silvers, three bronze, a fourth), and Anna Robinson (bronze, other top eight finishes); recording good finishes were Josh Elsworth, Hannah Austen, and Lily Poffenroth.

PORT HAWKESBURY: The Atlantic Hockey Group announced it will establish a spring hockey program in Port Hawkesbury for 2019.

QUEBEC CITY: The Laval Rouge et Or dropped the StFX X-Men football team 63-0 at the Uteck Bowl.

DARTMOUTH: Hockey Nova Scotia announced its female roster for the 2019 Canada Winter Games.

Joining the team will be Antigonishers Landyn Pitts, Kara MacLean, and Ella MacLean. Also joining the team as an assistant coach is Antigonish’s Shauna Neary.

PORT HOOD: Alex Angus MacEachern of Mabou, who’s been a member of the Canadian Blind Hockey Team for the last five years, competed in the first ever International Summit in Pittsburgh where his team defeated the USA squad in a three-game series.

December

PORT HAWKESBURY: PHAST competed at Dalhousie University in their third meet of the year.

Leading the pace were Riley Avery (six first place finishes), Matthew Penner (a first and a third), Cein Kennedy (five second place finishes, one third), Aidan Doucet (a first and third, five other top eight finishes), Zach Elsworth (a second and third, five other top eight finishes), Colleen MacLeod (four thirds, two fourths), Anna Robinson (a third, four other top eight finishes), Joshua Elsworth (a third, five other top eight finishes), Malcolm Cameron (third, three other top eight finishes), Meghan Hayes (three top eight finishes), Hannah Austen (a sixth), Keiran McInnis (two sevenths), and Cole Beaver (two eights).

BOYLSTON: The Chedabucto Curling Club had its annual turkey shoot. Proudly picking up poultry were Floyd Grady, Vanessa Dort, Betty Bates, and Gerry Jamieson.

ANTIGONISH: StFX men’s hockey head coach Brad Peddle announced the addition of Jeremiah Addison to the roster, a 2015 Montreal Canadiens draft pick.

PORT HAWKESBURY: With a record of 17-2-1, the Junior Pirates enter the Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League Christmas Break as the top team in the league.

LOUISDALE: The Richmond Hurricane hosted the fourth annual Rock You Like a Hurricane high school hockey tournament, and the host squad managed to make it to the championship game. The Cole Harbour Cavaliers ended up holding the trophy after a 4-1 final.